New Delhi [India], June 2: Kaapi Solutions, a leading provider of premium coffee equipment and solutions, proudly announces its exclusive distribution rights for Rocket Espresso's latest commercial espresso machines - Rocket Sotto Banco and Rocket Doppia - in India. This partnership marks a significant milestone in bringing world-class espresso craftsmanship to the Indian coffee industry.

Renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship, Rocket Espresso is a premium espresso machine brand that upholds the Italian tradition of 'Fatto a Mano' - meaning 'made by hand.' With its manufacturing base in Milan, Italy, Rocket Espresso effortlessly combines artisanal expertise with cutting-edge technology, delivering exceptional espresso machines for both home and commercial use.

The Rocket Sotto Banco is a state-of-the-art under-counter espresso machine that redefines modern coffee brewing. With a sleek design featuring raised groups that elegantly emerge from the counter, it seamlessly combines aesthetic appeal with operational efficiency, making it an ideal choice for contemporary cafes and coffee bars.

This advanced machine features a standard configuration with two or three groups and offers flexibility for expansion with additional modules. It supports USB drive compatibility, enabling seamless software updates that keep the system current and adaptable to evolving needs.

Designed with performance in mind, the Sotto Banco features a dry steam system for enhanced milk frothing, providing superior texture and consistency. Its touchpad and separate water keys give baristas precise control, while an OLED timer and a 4.3-inch TFT display on the under-counter module ensure intuitive operation and real-time monitoring.

The Rocket Doppia integrates advanced technology with a robust feature set to deliver an unparalleled brewing experience. Engineered for high-performance cafes, this machine combines innovation, precision, and user-friendly design to meet the demands of professional baristas.

At the core of the Doppia is a 4.3-inch TFT front panel display, offering an intuitive interface and USB connectivity for seamless software updates. A built-in Wi-Fi module enables programming and control directly through a web browser, allowing for easy remote management and customisation. The machine features pressure transducer-regulated service and brew boilers, ensuring rapid steam recovery--perfect for high-volume operations. With precise temperature control, the Doppia guarantees consistency in every shot.

To accommodate a variety of cup sizes, the Rocket Doppia includes an adjustable drip tray with a range of 8.5cm to 12.5cm, providing flexibility and convenience without compromising on performance or design.

By securing exclusive distribution rights for Rocket Sotto Banco and Rocket Doppia, Kaapi Solutions reinforces its commitment to revolutionizing India's specialty coffee landscape. These espresso machines set new benchmarks for efficiency, innovation, and craftsmanship, catering to the needs of premium coffee establishments and passionate baristas across the country.

"We are proud to bring a world-class espresso experience to India," said a spokesperson for The Rocket Espresso. "Our aim is to inspire and empower a new generation of coffee enthusiasts and industry professionals to explore and embrace the art of premium espresso through our high-performance machines."

"We are thrilled to partner with Rocket Espresso to introduce these world-class machines in India," said Mr Vikram Khurana, CEO at Kaapi Solutions. "Both Sotto Banco and Doppia embody superior engineering and user-centric design, ensuring exceptional coffee quality for professionals and coffee connoisseurs alike."

Kaapi Solutions, with a robust pan-India presence, brings the finest imported coffee machines to elevate your coffee service and deliver a premium experience to your customers. The brand partners with top-tier global names, offering not only automatic coffee and espresso machines but also high-quality roasters, grinders, ice blenders, cleaning solutions, and a full range of barista tools and accessories. Riding the wave of India's thriving specialty coffee movement, Kaapi Solutions empowers cafe entrepreneurs and hospitality leaders with an elite portfolio that includes Astoria, Rocket, Hamilton Beach, Diedrich, and more. Its cutting-edge equipment has redefined coffee craftsmanship at India's most luxurious five-star properties, including the Taj, Roseate, Marriott, and several others.

