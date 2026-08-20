KaarTech establishes new Strategic Business Unit DACH with local Headquarter in Mannheim

New SBU delivers tailored SAP and AI transformation and adoption services for manufacturing clients.

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CHENNAI, India, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KaarTech, a global AI-led Enterprise Transformation firm, has established a dedicated Strategic Business Unit (SBU) for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) with headquarter in Mannheim.

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The location reflects KaarTech's commitment to client proximity, placing the new hub in the Rhine-Neckar region — one of Europe's most important enterprise-technology corridors and home to SAP's global headquarters in Walldorf.

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Aseem Gaur has been appointed Head of SBU DACH, a highly accomplished executive with more than two decades of international experience in consulting and management. His multifaceted leadership experience in Capgemini, Ernst & Young, PwC, Bristlecone and CAMELOT Consulting Group has not only equipped him with valuable regional insights but also fostered a dynamic skill set that blends technical expertise with strategic vision.

The DACH SBU's vision is to deliver high-impact transformations through a boutique consulting approach: a high-touch, client-centric, personalized, expert-led delivery, backed by a 3,000-strong global organization. The service portfolio covers Discover, Transform and Optimize services for manufacturing clients with a focus on SAP core and Supply Chain Management solutions. These services are augmented by industry accelerators and innovative solutions like KEOS (Kaar Enterprise Operating System).

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"In two quarters, we've moved from first conversations to long-term partnerships with our clients," said Aseem Gaur, Head of SBU DACH. "That only happens when they trust you at a strategic level — our clients want a partner who understands their industry, speaks their language, and delivers SAP expertise without the overhead of a typical global consultancy. That's the gap we're closing."

The DACH SBU also marks a milestone in KaarTech's growth agenda. "As we prepare toward our IPO, establishing a presence in Europe's most mature SAP market is a strategic step in strengthening our global footprint and building the foundation for our next phase of growth," says Maran Nagarajan, Founder and CEO, KaarTech.

About KaarTech

KaarTech is a global AI-led Enterprise Transformation firm and SAP Gold Partner. Founded in 2005, KaarTech has grown to more than 3,000 professionals and has successfully delivered over 3,300 projects for 450+ customers across North America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East. Through its AI-led innovations, KaarTech helps enterprises accelerate their digital and AI-driven Enterprise Operating System transformations, combining forward-looking innovation with proven delivery excellence recognized by 23 SAP Quality Awards across 15 global locations.

Contact: salesdach@kaartech.com

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