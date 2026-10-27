KaarTech Introduces KEOS to Help Enterprises Scale AI Across Business Operations

KEOS combines enterprise intelligence and governed AI execution across four offerings: AI-led Transformation, Enterprise AI, Phygital and AI For Growth.

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KaarTech today announced KEOS, an operating layer for enterprise intelligence designed to help organisations move beyond isolated AI initiatives and embed intelligence across their business. KEOS connects enterprise systems, knowledge and operational context to help organisations make informed decisions and deploy governed AI agents at scale.

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As AI adoption expands, enterprises face a common challenge: disconnected systems and fragmented business knowledge prevent AI from understanding how the organisation works. KEOS addresses this by building a shared understanding of enterprise processes, data and assets, providing the context AI needs to support decisions and execute actions within defined controls.

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KEOS brings together enterprise discovery, an ontology and knowledge graph, and a Context Lake that combines enterprise knowledge with operational memory. Together, these capabilities form an Enterprise Digital Twin, a living representation of how the organisation operates. An Agent Factory and Enterprise Agent OS build on this foundation to create, orchestrate and operate governed AI agents.

Ratnakumar Nagarajan, CAIO, KaarTech, said:

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"Each part of the business has different requirements, but all need reliable context and clear controls. KEOS provides a common architecture that teams can extend to their domain. They can start with a defined use case, validate how agents perform and expand as they establish value."

KEOS delivers this vision through four offerings:

• AI-led Transformation: Embeds specialised AI agents across the SAP Activate lifecycle, from landscape discovery and AI readiness assessment to migration, testing and ongoing operations. The offering helps organisations accelerate transformation while maintaining visibility and control over agent activity.

• Enterprise AI: Brings enterprise data, AI infrastructure, security and governance together to support contextual AI across applications and operations. It helps organisations establish AI foundations aligned with their sovereignty, deployment and data requirements.

• Phygital: Connects physical assets and field operations with AI through sensor, operational and enterprise data. Applications include predictive maintenance, digital twins and connected-worker copilots that support maintenance and safety decisions.

• AI For Growth: Applies AI across marketing, sales and commercial operations, including forecasting, pricing, customer expansion and aftermarket services. It helps organisations connect fragmented workflows and use business intelligence to identify revenue opportunities and improve execution.

KaarTech supports KEOS adoption through its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model, with more than 500 FDEs as of October 2026. The company plans to transition 100% of its employees into FDE roles by March 2027, extending this delivery model across its workforce.

Across these offerings, KEOS connects information from enterprise applications such as ERP, CRM and supply chain systems with operational technology, engineering models, documents and external intelligence. This shared business context allows organisations to extend AI across use cases without rebuilding enterprise understanding for each application.

Governance forms part of the KEOS architecture through a common control plane covering identity, access policies, data privacy, auditability and human approval. Evaluation and observability capabilities support oversight of AI behaviour and operating costs, helping organisations define what AI can access, which actions it can take and when people must remain involved.

Organisations can adopt KEOS within one business domain, establish enterprise understanding and initial governed agents, and then expand across additional workflows. Deployment options include customer-cloud environments, isolated air-gapped environments and region-pinned SaaS, selected according to customer policies and data requirements.

About KaarTech

KaarTech is a global AI-led enterprise transformation firm with more than two decades of experience helping organisations modernise their businesses. With over 3,000 professionals across 15 global locations, KaarTech has delivered more than 3,300 projects for 450+ customers across North America, Europe, APAC and the Middle East. The company helps enterprises embed AI into business processes, improve operations and unlock new growth opportunities, combining enterprise expertise, AI innovation and proven delivery capabilities.

For more information, visit www.kaartech.com.

Contact Details: Shrilaxmi N M | Email: nshrilaxmi@kaartech.com

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