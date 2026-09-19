Kaayu Rituals Marks Six Months with Focus on Preventive Wellness and New-Age Health Conversations

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 19: Kaayu Rituals, a UK-based Ayurvedic wellness brand, marked six months of its journey with a wellness event at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, bringing together healthcare professionals, wellness experts and industry stakeholders for conversations around preventive healthcare, sexual health, fertility, vitality and everyday wellbeing.

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Shri Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also joined the event digitally. He appreciated the initiative undertaken by Kaayu Rituals to promote conversations around preventive wellness and applauded the team for bringing together perspectives from Ayurveda, modern medicine and contemporary wellness.

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The event also marked the brand’s next phase, with Kaayu Rituals announcing its expansion into wellness categories including sexual health, fertility, vitality and lung health. The company said the expansion is part of its broader focus on making preventive wellness a more consistent part of everyday life.

Speaking at the event, Preeti Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Kaayu Rituals, said, “Six months ago, Kaayu Rituals was an idea; today, it is a growing community built around a simple belief that wellness should begin before we become unwell. Our expansion into sexual health and lung health marks an important new chapter for us, but more importantly, it reflects our intent to bring greater awareness, openness and responsibility to areas of everyday health that are often overlooked. We believe Ayurveda, modern medicine and traditional knowledge can contribute to a more holistic conversation when the individual remains at the centre. As we grow, our commitment is to quality, safety, transparency and scientific integrity, because we know that trust is not created through a marketing campaign — it is earned, one product, one conversation and one person at a time.”

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From traditional knowledge to modern wellness

Founded with the objective of bringing Ayurvedic principles into contemporary everyday life, Kaayu Rituals has built a portfolio spanning inner wellness supplements, Ayurveda-inspired hair care, skin wellness solutions and herbal tea infusions.

The brand's six-month milestone event included a session titled “Kaayu Rituals: Behind the Brand”, featuring Preeti Choudhary, Founder and CEO; Puneet Mittal, Chief Sales Officer; and Umesh Arora, Head of R&D, COSMOS.

The discussion focused on the brand’s formulation approach, research and development, production processes, quality standards and the development of its product portfolio.

Sexual health enters the wider wellness conversation

A key session at the event, “Sexual Health in India,” brought together Dr. Jagriti and Dr. Abishes Saha to discuss sexual health, fertility, vitality, awareness and preventive care.

The panel highlighted the importance of treating sexual health as part of overall wellbeing and encouraging more informed conversations around subjects that are often approached with hesitation. There are topics that are supposed to be discussed openly and it is the societal responsibility of us all to get into the prevention, which eventually is better than cure.

The discussion reflected Kaayu Rituals’ broader approach of bringing often-overlooked areas of wellness into mainstream conversations around everyday health.

Ayurveda and modern medicine in today's lifestyle

The second panel, “Ayurveda, Modern Medicine & Today’s Lifestyle,” featured Dr. Tanu and Dr. Akshara Arora.

The discussion examined the relevance of Ayurvedic principles such as balance, routine and prevention in contemporary lifestyles, alongside the role of modern medicine and evidence-based healthcare.

Expanding the wellness portfolio

As Kaayu Rituals enters its next phase, the brand is expanding into categories focused on sexual health, fertility, vitality and lung health.

The company also plans to explore further work across women’s wellness, sexual health and mental health, with an emphasis on awareness, dignity and responsible wellness.

The brand said its expansion will continue to be guided by its focus on quality, research, responsible product development and preventive wellness.

Building wellness into everyday life

The six-month milestone reflects the beginning of Kaayu Rituals’ next phase of growth, with the company looking to build a wider conversation around preventive wellness and conscious living.

Rather than positioning wellness only as a response to health concerns, Kaayu Rituals aims to encourage people to think about everyday choices, healthy routines and preventive practices as part of their approach to wellbeing.

The company said it intends to continue bringing together Ayurvedic knowledge, contemporary research, quality standards and responsible wellness practices as it develops its portfolio and expands its presence.

About Kaayu Rituals

Kaayu Rituals is a UK-based Ayurvedic wellness brand focused on bringing traditional Ayurvedic principles into modern everyday life. Its portfolio includes inner wellness supplements, Ayurveda-inspired hair care, skin wellness solutions and herbal tea infusions.

The brand focuses on preventive wellness, conscious living and everyday self-care, with an expanding portfolio across broader areas of health and wellbeing.

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