Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 4: BPTP Ltd. is proud to announce that Capital City, Noida, has been awarded the LEED v4.1 Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Existing Building Platinum Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). This recognition places Capital City among India's most sustainable commercial developments and underscores BPTP's commitment to responsible, future-ready urban growth.

Founded by Kabul Chawla, BPTP has consistently championed sustainability in real estate. This milestone reinforces the company's leadership in creating environmentally responsible developments that balance growth with ecological stewardship.

Recognition of Excellence in Sustainability: The USGBC's Platinum certification highlights Capital City's exemplary performance in energy and water efficiency, indoor air quality, waste management, and sustainable operations. By achieving this distinction, the project sets a benchmark for eco-conscious workplaces and strengthens India's journey toward net-zero goals and global ESG standards.

About BPTP Capital City - A Benchmark in Green Urban Development: Strategically located in Sector 94, Noida, BPTP Capital City is a premier mixed-use destination that combines Grade-A office spaces, leading F&B brands, and thoughtfully designed public areas. Its design and operations place sustainability at the forefront, featuring:

* Energy-efficient systems that significantly reduce consumption

* Smart water management and high-efficiency fixtures

* Comprehensive waste segregation and recycling

* Low-emission materials and enhanced indoor environment quality

* Green landscapes and smart mobility solutions

With seamless connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida, and direct access to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station, Capital City offers businesses a prime, well-connected address that integrates work, leisure, and sustainability.

"Sustainability drives every aspect of BPTP's developments. Capital City's LEED Platinum recognition is a testament to our long-term vision of building responsibly and enhancing the quality of life for our communities. This milestone reinforces our commitment to creating green, future-ready urban ecosystems that balance growth and environmental responsibility," said Mr. Kabul Chawla, Chairman & Managing Director, BPTP Ltd.

Mr. Sunil Jha, Chief Sustainability Officer, BPTP Ltd., added: "This certification reflects our sustained efforts in advancing energy, water, and waste management--validating our commitment to sustainable real estate."

