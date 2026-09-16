Kadhaishorts Hosts First-of-Many Industry Meet for Creators on Vertical Storytelling

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Kadhaishorts, World’s first micro-drama platform designed for smartphone audiences, hosted a creators’ meet in Chennai titled “Vertical Cinema – Is Flipping the Camera Enough?” at Hotel Savera.

L-R Actor-Director Rohini, Screenwriting mentor John Edathattil, Cinematographer Alphonse Roy At KadhaiShorts Creator Event “Microdrama - Camera va thirupina pothuma?” At Savera The event brought together key voices from the film industry, including actor-director Rohini, cinematographer Alphonse Roy, screenwriting mentor John Edathattil, and writer-director Arun Karthik. The session focused on how mobile-first, short-form content is shaping the future of storytelling.

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Actor-director Rohini described vertical cinema as an inevitable shift in content consumption, emphasizing that the emotional core of storytelling remains paramount. She added that vertical web series enable a more direct and personal connection with audiences.

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Cinematographer Alphonse Roy highlighted how AI is democratizing filmmaking by making complex visual storytelling more accessible. He emphasized that vertical cinema requires a reimagined approach to framing and scene composition, describing it as a “new artistic vocabulary,” while also pointing to emerging challenges in sound design unique to the format.

Screenwriting mentor John Edathattil noted that with vertical content typically lasting just three to four minutes, storytelling must establish an immediate emotional connection. He stressed the pivotal role of writers in crafting authentic, engaging narratives that capture audience attention instantly.

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Writer- director Arun Karthik reiterated that irrespective of format, strong characters and genuine emotions are essential. While smartphones have made content widely accessible, he observed that only truly creative storytelling can captivate and sustain audience engagement.

The interactive session encouraged active audience participation, with attendees posing insightful questions to the panel.

Speaking at the event, Geevee, Head of Content at Kadhaishorts, said “At Kadhaishorts, we are committed to empowering creators, enabling new voices, and connecting audiences worldwide through meaningful, high-quality content. Kadhaishorts is not just a platform, but an ecosystem for creators. From our writers’ room model to initiatives like the Kalaiclub Vertical Film School, we are focused on nurturing talent and redefining how stories are told in a mobile-first world. Our goal is to create compelling, short-form content that resonates emotionally while opening new avenues for creators and brands alike”.

“Today, we are witnessing a significant shift from the attention economy to the immersion economy. Advertisers are also embracing this change, as the platform offers innovative opportunities for brands to engage audiences through micro dramas and tell their stories more effectively,” he added.

About Kadhaishorts Kadhaishorts is a Tamil vertical OTT platform created exclusively for smartphone users. It offers short, high-quality content across genres such as drama, comedy, action, thriller, and horror, with each episode limited to around two minutes.

The platform plans to expand into multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Hindi. It also supports emerging talent through training initiatives and creator collaborations.

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