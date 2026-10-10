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Home / Business / Kairne Capital Commences Commercial Operations at GIFT City; Five-Year Operating Framework Extends to 2031

Kairne Capital Commences Commercial Operations at GIFT City; Five-Year Operating Framework Extends to 2031

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ANI
Updated At : 12:16 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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VMPL

GIFT City (Gujarat) [India], October 10: Kairne Capital IFSC Private Limited commenced commercial operations from GIFT City on September 30, 2026, marking an important operational milestone for the firm as it advances its global investment platform. The company's Letter of Approval provides an operating framework extending through September 22, 2031.

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Milestone follows the recent announcement of Kairne Capital Trust's US$500 million investment scheme and broader global capital mobilisation plans.

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The development follows Kairne Capital Trust's recent announcement of a US$500 million investment scheme. The firm has also outlined a proposed additional capital mobilisation programme as part of its broader plan to build an investment platform of up to US$1 billion, subject to investor commitments, applicable regulations and scheme documentation.

Kairne's investment strategy is designed to connect international and institutional capital with opportunities across India and global markets. The platform intends to evaluate investments across sectors including real estate, renewable energy, healthcare, startups and other permitted growth opportunities, supported by commercial, financial and legal due diligence and ongoing post-investment monitoring.

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 "Commencing commercial operations from GIFT City is an important step in Kairne Capital's journey. Our focus now is on building a credible, disciplined platform that connects global capital with compelling long-term opportunities across India and international markets. As we scale, investment quality, governance and responsible deployment of capital will remain central to our approach," said Dr. Jyotibhushan Tiwari, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kairne Capital IFSC Private Limited.

The firm said the operating framework provides a stable base for expanding investor relationships, evaluating transactions and building its investment portfolio from GIFT IFSC. Kairne Capital will continue to focus on disciplined capital deployment and long-term value creation across permitted domestic and international markets while operating within the applicable regulatory framework.

About Kairne Capital Trust

Kairne Capital Trust is a globally oriented investment platform associated with Kairne Capital IFSC Private Limited, a fund management entity based in GIFT IFSC. The platform focuses on connecting institutional, international and private capital with investment opportunities across India and international markets.

Media Contact: Kairne Capital IFSC Private Limited  |  contact@kairne.in   |  www.kairne.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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