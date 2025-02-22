KAIROSOFT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED: Upcoming Rights Issue to Fuel Growth Amidst Rising Demand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 22: KAIROSOFT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED is poised to embark on an exciting journey with its upcoming rights issue, reflecting a robust demand from investors and a solid affirmation of the Indian retail strength in the AI sector. Having witnessed a remarkable increase in RE share price from Rs1 to Rs1.96--an impressive 96% surge--this moment marks a pivotal turn for the company and the broader Indian AI landscape.

Rights Issue Details:

* Issuer Name: KAIROSOFT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED

* Issue Opening Date: Thursday, 20th February 2025

* Offer Price: Rs250.00 Per Rights Equity Share

* Last Date for On-Market Renunciation of the Rights Entitlement: Tuesday, 25th February 2025

* Issue Closing Date: Monday, 03rd March 2025

* Bidding Platform: BSE Limited

* Ratio: 2 (Two) rights equity shares for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share held by eligible equity shareholders on the record date, which is 11th February 2025.

This rights issue not only represents an opportunity for existing shareholders to increase their stake in a rapidly growing company but also underscores the confidence the market has in KAIROSOFT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED's potential to revolutionize the AI industry in India.

A New Era in Indian AI

India is no longer trailing behind in the global AI race. KAIROSOFT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED stands at the forefront, demonstrating that Indian innovation can compete with the largest AI giants worldwide. This rights issue comes at a time when the demand for AI solutions is skyrocketing, and KAIROSOFT is committed to meeting that demand with cutting-edge technology tailored for Indian users.

Join the Movement

As we look forward to this significant milestone, we invite investors and stakeholders to participate in this rights issue and be a part of our journey towards redefining AI in India. The strength of Indian retail investors is a testament to the growing interest and belief in homegrown technologies that not only drive economic growth but also enhance the technological landscape of our nation.

For more insights and updates, tune in to our full podcast where we discuss these groundbreaking innovations and the future of AI in India.

Download the podcast here: Google Play Store

For more information about KAIROSOFT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED, please visit our website: Volkai.

Together, let's embrace this new era of AI in India!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)