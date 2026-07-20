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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 continues to receive an overwhelming response from audiences and is currently streaming on JioHotstar. The popular industry discovery series continues to take viewers beyond the finished product and into the factories, workshops, and manufacturing plants where some of India's most trusted brands come to life.

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Built around curiosity and real-world storytelling, the series offers a fascinating look at how everyday products are designed, manufactured, tested, and delivered. By simplifying complex industrial processes, Kaise Banta Hai makes manufacturing engaging and easy to understand for audiences of all ages.

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Season 3 features an exciting lineup of renowned Indian brands and manufacturing leaders, including Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., Oriflame India, Beauty Garage Limited, Vedanta Aluminium, Healing Hands, Campco Chocolates India, Hindustan Zinc, Eurobond, As it Is Nutrition, APL Apollo, and TP-Link India.

Hosted by popular television stars Helly Shah and Jay Soni, the show combines informative storytelling with an engaging on-screen presence. Their simple and relatable approach of introducing the brands to the viewers makes even the most technical processes easy to follow.

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Every episode focuses on a different brand, offering viewers exclusive access to production units that are rarely seen by the public. From food and beauty products to construction materials, industrial metals, home essentials, and technology solutions, the series showcases the innovation, precision, and expertise that power India's manufacturing ecosystem.

Throughout the season, viewers get an inside look at:

* The complete journey of products from raw materials to finished goods

* Modern machinery, automation, and advanced manufacturing technologies

* Quality assurance, safety standards, and efficient production systems

* The people, processes, and engineering behind India's leading brands

* Inspiring stories of innovation, scale, and manufacturing excellence

The new season has already received an enthusiastic response from audiences across platforms. The official trailer has crossed 6 million views, while viewers on social media have been actively sharing their appreciation and excitement for the series.

Produced by Digikore Studios, the series reflects the company's commitment to creating informative, visually compelling, and high-quality content across television and digital platforms. Through cinematic storytelling and exclusive factory access, Kaise Banta Hai transforms industrial processes into engaging stories that educate as much as they entertain.

Blending education with entertainment, the series offers a fresh perspective on India's rapidly evolving manufacturing sector. Whether it's students, aspiring engineers, young professionals, entrepreneurs, or simply curious viewers, Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 provides valuable insights into the industries shaping the country's future.

More than just a factory tour, the series celebrates the people, technology, craftsmanship, and innovation behind products that millions of Indians use every day. It shines a spotlight on the businesses and manufacturing ecosystems that continue to strengthen India's industrial landscape.

Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 is powered by the Vedanta Group. Through its association with the series, Vedanta Group continues to support meaningful storytelling that highlights innovation, engineering excellence, craftsmanship, and the spirit of India's manufacturing progress.

For more information, visit: Digikore Studios

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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