Home / Business / Kaivalyadhama Honours Three Yoga Luminaries with Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Puruskar 2025

Kaivalyadhama Honours Three Yoga Luminaries with Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Puruskar 2025

ANI
Updated At : 05:10 PM Nov 11, 2025 IST
NewsVoir

Lonavla (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Kaivalyadhama, one of the world's oldest yoga and scientific research institutes, announced the recipients of the Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Puruskar 2025 at its campus in Lonavla, Maharashtra. The prestigious awards were conferred in the presence of Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, and Shri Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister and Chairman of the Kaivalyadhama Centenary Committee.

Celebrating Excellence in Yoga

The Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Puruskar is presented annually to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to yoga in the fields of practice, education, public leadership, and scientific research.

Dr. Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India, was honoured for his exemplary promotion of yoga through personal practice and public leadership. During his tenure, he encouraged wellness and yogic well-being in the judicial community by establishing spaces and opportunities for yoga practice. Kaivalyadhama recognizes him as a jurist and mindful leader who embodies the values of yoga.

Yogacharya Rambhau Khandwe, president of Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal, Nagpur, received the award for over six decades of selfless service in preserving and teaching Ashtanga Yoga in its pure form. His work has inspired thousands to adopt yoga as a disciplined and meaningful way of life at the grassroots level.

Dr. Shirley Telles, MBBS, MPhil, PhD (Neurophysiology), was celebrated for her pioneering contributions to scientific research in yoga therapy and neurophysiology. With more than 150 peer-reviewed publications, she has significantly advanced global understanding of breathing practices, meditation, and their clinical applications.

"The Swami Kuvalyananda Yoga Puruskar stands for dedication, integrity, and excellence in Yoga. This year's awardees embody these values, inspiring society to uphold Yoga as a way of living", said Shri Subodh Tiwari, Hon. Secretary & CEO of Kaivalyadhama.

Founded in 1924, Kaivalyadhama is dedicated to the scientific research, education, and therapeutic application of yoga. Under the visionary leadership of its founder Swami Kuvalayananda, the institution has consistently worked to bridge ancient yogic wisdom with modern scientific understanding.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

