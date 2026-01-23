NewsVoir

Advertisement

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Kaivalyadhama had the special opportunity to host Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji on January 21, 2026 for the first time as part of the Swami Kuvalayananda Vyakhyan Mala.

Advertisement

The Swami Kuvalayananda Vyakhyan Mala is a distinguished lecture series organized by Kaivalyadhama, honoring the legacy of its visionary founder Swami Kuvalayananda. The series brings together eminent scholars, spiritual leaders, and thought leaders to share insights on yoga, wellness, and holistic living.

Advertisement

Gurudev arrived on campus, took a brief tour, and addressed an eager gathering who had been waiting with anticipation. He described Kaivalyadhama as a siddha sthana (sacred space) that has been maintained for so many years - a true blessing for the whole world.

Yoga as the Art of Being Here and Now

Advertisement

Speaking on yoga as the art of being here and now, Gurudev emphasized the profound significance of Kaivalyadhama's name itself. "Kaivalyadhama represents the final chapter of yoga - Kaivalya Pada," he said. "You are all very fortunate to have reached this height of yoga."

Recognizing Pioneers in the Yoga Movement

Gurudev paid tribute to O. P. Tiwari ji, calling him "an unparalleled example of what it is to have a scientific vision and connect with the ancient wisdom of yoga and vedanta."

He also recognized Shri Subodh Tiwari ji, Hon. Secretary & CEO of Kaivalyadhama, for his transformative leadership. Gurudev noted that since Subodh ji took charge of the Indian Yoga Association, the organization has reached new heights, benefiting the entire yoga community.

A Message of Healing

In one of the most touching moments of the address, Gurudev spoke about Kaivalyadhama as a sanctuary for healing. "If you or someone you know is carrying a heavy mind or a broken heart, bring them here," he said, describing the campus as a place where stillness, science, and healing converge.

He emphasized that knowledge (jnana) is essential for truly alleviating suffering. "Without knowledge, no one can remove another's sorrow," he said, encouraging people to bring those struggling with mental health challenges to such sacred spaces where they can find support and perspective.

Gurudev engaged in a meaningful question-and-answer session with students and attendees, addressing queries ranging from devotion and spiritual practice to dealing with criticism, maintaining work-life balance, and understanding education in the modern context.

As Gurudev concluded his visit, the energy on campus was palpable. "The whole world is lucky to have this precious knowledge of how to live life," he said, acknowledging Kaivalyadhama's crucial role in preserving and sharing yogic wisdom through scientific inquiry and therapeutic application.

About Kaivalyadhama

Founded in 1924, Kaivalyadhama is dedicated to the scientific research, education, and therapeutic application of yoga. Under the visionary leadership of its founder Swami Kuvalayananda, the institution has consistently worked to bridge ancient yogic wisdom with modern scientific understanding.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)