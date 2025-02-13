VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Kajaria Tiles, the largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles in the country confirmed that they would stay on as the Principal Sponsors for the Championship winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's team for the 3rd Year, building on their support for women's cricket.

The RCB Women's team led by Smriti Mandhana are the defending champions of the WPL, defeating Delhi Capital by 8 wickets in the finals of the 2024 season, and are one of the most popular franchises in the league. The season saw stand-out performances by the captain as well as players like Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil and others.

Kajaria has a long-standing relationship with cricket. The sponsorship of the Women's T20 League team was their first major step into Women's cricket. Speaking on continuing the relationship Rishi Kajaria, Joint Managing Director at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, said: "Last season, was truly a magnificent one with the RCB Women's Team going on to win the championship in style. We are very excited to continue on our Sponsorship and hopefully the team shines in all glory this year too! RCB perfectly aligns with our own values of excellence, leadership, style and endurance and we are looking forward to building on our support of Women's cricket."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kickstart their campaign on the 14th of February against the Gujarat Giants in Vadodara

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We are immensely proud of our partnership with Kajaria, now entering its third year. Their commitment to promoting women's empowerment aligns perfectly with our proud ownership of the RCB women's team. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and strengthening our partnership in the years ahead."

The Women's T20 League in its third season will be played across 4 venues - Vadodara, Lucknow, Mumbai and Bangalore from the 14th of February with the Finals slated to be played in Mumbai on the 15th of March. All matches will be telecast on the JioStar network.

