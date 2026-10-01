Kajaria Group Unveils the Surfaces of Tomorrow at the 23rd ARCASIA Forum in Jaipur

Jaipur - Kajaria Group brought its vision for the Surfaces of Tomorrow to the 23rd ARCASIA Forum, exploring how material science and advanced technology can come together to expand the possibilities of contemporary design. Through a curated showcase spanning Kajaria Ceramics, Kerovit, and Gresbond, the brand presented immersive surfaces, design-led bathware, and premium tile-fixing solutions as part of a broader conversation about the future of design.

From the Pink City’s Material Legacy to Tomorrow’s Surfaces

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From pink sandstone and carved jaalis to intricate craft and hand-painted details, material has long been central to Jaipur’s architectural identity. The city’s built environment reflects an understanding of how material can carry culture and shape the atmosphere.

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At ARCASIA, Kajaria Group brought this relationship into a modern context, exploring how the knowledge embedded in materials can evolve alongside technological advancements and changing design aspirations. The showcase examined surfaces as elements that influence spatial character, tactile experience, performance, and design expression. This thinking shaped the pavilion’s design, where visitors moved through a sequence built around Earth, Clay, Fire, Craft, Architecture, and Innovation.

“Jaipur offered a particularly relevant setting to explore the Surfaces of Tomorrow because its architecture has always shown us what material can bring to a place. At Kajaria, we have spent decades evolving with this understanding. Today, we are using technology and innovation to take that knowledge further, creating surfaces that give designers new ways to imagine and shape space.”

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— Pankaj Sethi

COO, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

A Place to Experience Design Differently

The entrance to the Kajaria showcase was framed by the Pink City’s twin jaali-inspired lattice screens, revealing a suspended installation of hexagonal tiles reimagined as a chandelier. This led to the centre of the display, where The Ultima Collection presented stone-inspired surfaces manufactured using advanced Continua+ technology, exploring the depth and tactility of natural stone. UniTerra brought a design-led interpretation of Italian marble to the showcase, combining intricate veining, nuanced detailing, and large-format applications through Continua+ and AI+DG (Artificial Intelligence + Digital Glazed) technologies. Both collections were staged as full-room settings, demonstrating how technology can expand the expressive possibilities of modern surfaces.

The design display brought together diverse perspectives from architects and designers across the country. Ar. Salil Ranadive of SR+A; Ar.Mukul Goyal of Studio MGA; Ar. Shripal Munshi of SVA; Ar. Gyanendra Singh Shekhawat of Ideas; and Ar. Ashutosh Bhargava, Joint Hon. Secretary, IIA Rajasthan, experienced the showcase curated by Ar. Nisthaa Pandey of N Arch Design Studio. Their reflections, alongside thoughts shared by Ar. Biju Kuriakose of architectureRED; Ar. Madhav Raman of Anagram; Ar. Reza Kabul of ARK Reza Kabul Architects; and Ar. Preethi Agrawal of Aalayam Designs, opened a wider conversation about how material, technology, and design could shape the surfaces of tomorrow.

The Adira Collection from The Ultima curated large-format surfaces across six tonal directions: Cotto, Gris, Crema, Grey, Nero and Emerald. These earthy colours were further complemented by finishes such as Polka, Ridged, Straito, Bush Hammered, and Beyond, allowing architects and designers to specify texture as they specify colour. The presentation explored how the visual and tactile qualities of stone could translate into modern design applications with the precision and performance of engineered materials.

Gresbond further complemented the showcase with its range of adhesives and installation solutions, bringing the focus from surface selection to the details that complete a finished space. By presenting these elements in relation to one another, Kajaria Group demonstrated how material choices can contribute to a more cohesive approach to spatial design and specification.

“For us, this was never just about presenting a product line. It was about opening a conversation, and imagining a world where surfaces shape how people live.”

— Chetan Kajaria

Vice Chairman, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

The material conversation extended into the bathroom through comprehensive solutions from Kerovit, displayed along a dedicated wall of sanitaryware and bath fittings. At its centre was the Aurum Collection, designed to bring greater individuality to the bathroom through expressive finishes, thoughtful details, and a more personal approach to design.

“At Kerovit, we believe that a bathroom should reflect the person who uses it. With the Aurum Collection, we wanted to give people the freedom to shape this space around their own preferences, routines, and sense of comfort.”

— Rishi Kajaria

Managing Director, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Recognising Excellence That Moves Design Forward

As Gold & Awards Night Sponsor of the Forum, Kajaria Group joined an evening dedicated to recognising architectural excellence across Asia. Pankaj Sethi, COO, Kajaria Ceramics, presented the company’s perspective on “Defining the Surfaces of Tomorrow,” by exploring how digital manufacturing and material science are opening up new possibilities for contemporary surfaces. Following the presentation, the ARCASIA Awards acknowledged practices and projects that challenge conventions and expand the possibilities of the built environment.

The Awards Night complemented the forum’s broader spirit: recognising the work shaping design today while creating space for the ideas and values that can influence where the profession goes next.

Looking Ahead

Kajaria Group’s presence at the 23rd ARCASIA Forum reflected its understanding of material, investment in technology, and engagement with the evolving needs of the design community. These perspectives came together around a larger question: how can the surfaces of tomorrow respond to the ways we design and experience a space?

As technology expands what materials can do, Kajaria Group continues to turn those possibilities into meaningful choices that shape how people experience space. For the brand, that is where innovation becomes relevant.

About Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited is one of India’s largest manufacturers of ceramic and vitrified tiles and a globally recognised leader in the building materials industry. For over four decades, the brand has played a pivotal role in defining the surfaces of tomorrow by combining technological innovation, manufacturing excellence, premium quality, and design leadership. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning tiles, sanitaryware, bath fittings, adhesives, grouts, tile and marble cleaners, and surface solutions, Kajaria caters to the evolving needs of the design fraternity and discerning homeowners. Backed by over 4,000 signature surface options, nine advanced manufacturing facilities, and 119 million square metres sold, the brand combines scale with a deep understanding of contemporary living.

About Kerovit

Kerovit, a premier bathware and sanitaryware brand from the house of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, represents a profound shift in how bathrooms are designed and perceived in modern Indian homes. Established in 2014, the brand builds on Kajaria’s legacy of trust, scale, and manufacturing excellence while creating a distinct identity centred on accessibility and design-led thinking. Kerovit approaches bathrooms as intimate, personal environments—your private gateway, where the world can wait. It is positioned at the intersection of functionality and lifestyle, offering a comprehensive portfolio of faucets, sanitaryware, and complete bathroom solutions tailored to the aspirations of a young, evolving India.

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