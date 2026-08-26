Kakatiya Medical College Alumni Association Organises Mega Plantation Drive with 1,117 Plants

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New Delhi [India], August 26: The Kakatiya Medical College Alumni Welfare Association (KMC AWA) organised a Mega Plantation Programme at the Kakatiya Medical College campus in Hanumakonda, promoting environmental sustainability and encouraging alumni and the wider community to contribute towards creating a greener campus.

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The plantation programme, conducted as "Mega Plantation - Phase 1," featured the planting of 1,117 plants across the KMC campus. The initiative was led by Dr. Sridhar Kasturi, MD, DM, Director of Cardiac Sciences, Kims Sunshine Hospitals, Begumpet, Kim President, KMC Alumni Welfare Association, with the collective efforts of the KMC AWA office bearers and Executive Committee.

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The programme was graced by Sri. Naini Rajender Reddy, Hon'ble MLA, Warangal West, as the Chief Guest. Smt. Chahat Bajpai, I.A.S., District Collector and Magistrate, Hanumakonda, attended as the Guest of Honour, while Shri. T. Venkanna, Municipal Commissioner, GWMC, was the Special Invitee.

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The programme was also supported by Dr. D. Mohandas, Principal / Additional Director of Medical Education, Kakatiya Medical College, Hanumakonda, and the KMC AWA leadership.

The alumni association invited KMC alumni to participate in the initiative and help preserve the institution's green legacy. The programme highlighted the importance of collective responsibility towards the environment and the need to create healthier and greener spaces for future generations.

Under the leadership of Dr. Sridhar Kasturi, KMC AWA is seeking to strengthen the alumni community's involvement in meaningful social and environmental initiatives. The Mega Plantation Programme represents a collective effort to restore and enhance the green environment of the KMC campus.

The plantation campaign carried the message: "Let's Plant Today for a Greener Tomorrow."

Kakatiya Medical College, established in 1959, has a long-standing legacy in medical education and healthcare. The KMC Alumni Welfare Association continues to bring together its alumni and support initiatives focused on community welfare and the institution's development.

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