Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8: After successfully building a strong presence in India's creative ecosystem over the past 18 months as The Talent Square, the platform has now rebranded to KalaSquare.com -- reflecting a broader vision, deeper purpose, and stronger commitment to empowering creators and performers across the country.

Founded by Deepak Chauhan, digital marketing strategist and founder of Delhi Info Media Pvt. Ltd., KalaSquare is a step forward in connecting artists, influencers, and event professionals through a more structured, transparent, and opportunity-driven digital space.

"This rebranding is more than a name change -- it's an evolution," says Deepak Chauhan, Founder of KalaSquare.

"We've learned from our journey as The Talent Square and are now ready to offer a more refined ecosystem where creativity meets credibility."

On KalaSquare, artists can create verified profiles, build portfolios, and apply for collaborations or event gigs directly. Event organizers can easily find local talent through smart filters, while brands can identify creators and influencers based on niche, engagement, and authenticity.

With its user-friendly interface and AI-assisted discovery tools, KalaSquare continues to make collaboration smoother, more transparent, and genuinely rewarding -- ensuring every artist finds the right stage to shine.

Moving forward, KalaSquare will focus on building a verified network of creators and brands, designed to foster trust, transparency, and direct partnerships -- reducing the dependency on mediators and eliminating unnecessary risk in creative collaborations.

"Our goal is simple -- to make talent discovery effortless, trusted, and meaningful," adds Deepak Chauhan.

"KalaSquare is not just a rebrand -- it's a renewed promise to empower India's creative generation."

With this refreshed identity, KalaSquare reaffirms its position as a purpose-led digital home for artists, creators, and event professionals -- celebrating talent, transparency, and true collaboration.

