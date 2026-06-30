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Home / Business / Kaleem Pasha Mesmerises Pune Audience; Honoured with the Prestigious Maharashtra Gaurav Samman Award

Kaleem Pasha Mesmerises Pune Audience; Honoured with the Prestigious Maharashtra Gaurav Samman Award

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Actor, singer, and live performer Kaleem Pasha captivated a packed audience at Symbiosis Ishanya Auditorium, Pune, with a breathtaking musical tribute to the legendary ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas.

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The evening was a heartfelt celebration of timeless melodies, where Kaleem Pasha's rich, velvety voice beautifully recreated the emotion, elegance, and soul that made Pankaj Udhas one of India's most cherished musical legends. Blending soulful renditions, heartfelt shayari, humour, and engaging storytelling, he created an unforgettable experience that resonated deeply with music lovers across generations.

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The audience responded with standing ovations, thunderous applause, and repeated requests for encores, making the concert one of Pune's most memorable musical evenings.

During the event, Kaleem Pasha was conferred with the prestigious "Maharashtra Gaurav Samman Award" in recognition of his outstanding contribution to music, performing arts, and his dedication to preserving India's timeless musical heritage.

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Speaking after receiving the honour, Kaleem Pasha said:

"Receiving the Maharashtra Gaurav Samman Award in the land of Maharashtra while paying tribute to the legendary Pankaj Udhas Ji is one of the greatest honours of my life. This recognition belongs to my family, my mentors, my musicians, my team, and every member of the audience whose love and blessings made this evening truly unforgettable. I dedicate this award to the timeless legacy of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose music continues to inspire millions."

Kaleem Pasha has established himself as a versatile actor, singer, and live performer whose ability to connect with audiences transcends languages, cultures, and generations. His passion for music, combined with his powerful stage presence, continues to earn him admiration wherever he performs.

The Pune concert was not merely a tribute--it was a celebration of memories, emotions, and the enduring legacy of Indian ghazals. Through this remarkable performance, Kaleem Pasha once again reaffirmed his place among the country's most passionate and accomplished live performers.

"Some voices sing songs. Rare voices awaken memories. Kaleem Pasha's performance did exactly that."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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