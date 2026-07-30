DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Kaleesuwari Celebrates Retailer Engagement Event with "Gold Winner - Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest"

Kaleesuwari Celebrates Retailer Engagement Event with "Gold Winner - Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:33 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 30: Gold Winner Refined Sunflower Oil, the flagship brand of Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt. Ltd., successfully conducted the prize distribution ceremony of its "Gold Winner - Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest", celebrating the loyalty and continued support of retailers and trade partners.

Advertisement

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from retailers, distributors, and company representatives. The programme commenced with an ice-breaking session followed by a welcome address. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Prem Kumar, CEO of Kaleesuwari, thanked partners for their unwavering trust in the Gold Winner brand and reaffirmed the company's commitment to delivering quality products and rewarding customer loyalty.

Advertisement

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of the lucky draw winners and the presentation of prizes. The winners were felicitated by Mr. Prem Kumar, CEO, Kaleesuwari, alongside company officials and distributor representatives.

The highlight of the Gold Winner - Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest was the presentation of the grand prizes to the lucky winners.

Advertisement

- Two Wheeler Winner: Mr. Shamanth, Sri Padmashree Distributors

- 75-Inch Television Winner: Mr. Babu, Joseph Traders

In addition to the grand prizes, several lucky winners were rewarded with exciting household appliances as part of the Gold Winner - Mandi Dhamaka Sale Lucky Draw Contest, including: 10 Cookers, 10 Induction Stoves, 4 Washing Machines and 4 Refrigerators.

On the occasion, Mr. Prem Kumar, CEO of Kaleesuwari, congratulated all the lucky winners and stated that initiatives such as the Mandi Dhamaka Sale reflect the company's commitment to engaging with retailers and recognizing their continued preference for Gold Winner products in Karnataka market.

The prize distribution ceremony celebrated the continued partnership and support of retailers, reinforcing Gold Winner's commitment to recognizing and rewarding its valued trade partners across Karnataka.

The event concluded on a high note with winners, distributors, and company representatives coming together to celebrate the success of the campaign, further strengthening the bond between the Gold Winner brand and its valued partners.

For More Information:

Website:www.kaleesuwari.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts