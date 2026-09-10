Kalind Limited Bags Rs 50 Crore International Order from Ghana-Based AME SAKI Mining and Construction

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Surat-based earthmoving equipment player deepens African footprint with a 12-month equipment rental and services contract worth USD 5.26 million

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Kalind Limited (BSE: 526935), the Surat-headquartered heavy earthmoving equipment company formerly known as Arunis Abode Limited, has announced a significant international order win that underscores its growing presence in Africa's mining and infrastructure sector.

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The Order

In a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange dated September 6, 2026, Kalind Limited disclosed that it has executed an Equipment Rental & Services Agreement with AME SAKI Mining and Construction Limited, a mining contractor based in Tarkwa, Western Region, Ghana. The agreement, formalised through Work Order No. ASESG/ULT/2026/007 and dated September 5, 2026, was disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

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The disclosure was signed by Ayush Dharmendrabhai Jasani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kalind Limited.

Deal Size and Tenure

The contract carries a total value of approximately USD 5,263,000 — roughly Rs 50 crore at current exchange rates — making it one of the company's notable international engagements in recent times. The agreement runs for an initial period of up to 12 months from the effective date of September 5, 2026, with a provision for extension by mutual written consent between the two parties.

Scope of Work

Under the terms of the agreement, Kalind Limited will supply heavy earthmoving and mining equipment to AME SAKI's operations at its designated mining site in Tarkwa. Beyond equipment supply, the scope extends to a full suite of operational support services, including:

- Skilled equipment operators

- On-site service engineers

- Maintenance support

- Spare parts supply

- Logistics-related services

This end-to-end service model — combining equipment rental with manpower and aftermarket support — positions Kalind as more than an equipment lessor, effectively making it an operational partner embedded in AME SAKI's mining activities in the region.

No Related-Party Overlap

The company clarified in its disclosure that the order has been awarded by an international entity and does not fall within the ambit of related-party transactions. It further stated that, to the best of its knowledge, no promoter, promoter group, or group company holds any interest in AME SAKI Mining and Construction Limited.

Strategic Context

Ghana's Western Region, anchored by Tarkwa, is one of West Africa's most active mining corridors, home to sustained gold and mineral extraction activity that continues to drive demand for heavy earthmoving fleets, operator expertise, and reliable equipment servicing. For an Indian earthmoving equipment company, a contract of this scale and duration signals both revenue visibility over the next 12 months and a foothold in a market where global and regional players compete for long-term rental and services mandates.

The order adds to Kalind's order book at a time when Indian equipment rental and mining-services companies are increasingly eyeing African markets for growth, leveraging cost-competitive fleets and service delivery to win contracts against established international players.

About Kalind Limited

Kalind Limited, formerly Arunis Abode Limited, is a BSE-listed company (Scrip ID: 526935, ISIN: INE377D01026) headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, engaged in the heavy earthmoving and mining equipment rental and services business.

This article is based on the company's regulatory disclosure filed with the Bombay Stock Exchange. Investors are advised to refer to the official BSE filing and consult independent research before making investment decisions.

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