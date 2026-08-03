KALKI Announces Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor as Brand Ambassadors, Ushering in a New Era of Bride & Groom Couture 2026

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: KALKI, one of India's leading luxury occasion wear and bridal couture brands, has named Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor as the faces of Bride & Groom Couture '26. As the brand's new ambassadors, the two lead the campaign for KALKI's latest bridal and groom collection and will front its bridal, and occasion-wear campaigns across the women's and men's lines. Together, they embody the modern bride and groom the collection is designed for - confident, expressive and rooted in tradition, yet unmistakably contemporary.

Advertisement

The announcement arrives with the reveal of the campaign's first look - a moment that pairs Ishaan Khatter in a champagne ceremonial achkan with Janhvi Kapoor in a rich maroon bridal lehenga. Photographed against a grand heritage backdrop for the campaign, titled Bride & Groom Couture'26, the opening look sets the tone for the season: heritage craftsmanship reimagined through a contemporary lens, with quiet romance at its centre.

Advertisement

The Opening Chapter

The campaign opens with a considered dialogue between heritage and modernity. Ishaan Khatter appears in a champagne ceremonial achkan while Janhvi Kapoor compliments him in a rich maroon bridal lehenga, together setting the tone for Bride & Groom Couture '26. Photographed against a grand heritage backdrop, this opening chapter offers an initial glimpse into a world shaped by exquisite craftsmanship, contemporary design and the spirit of modern Indian celebration. As the story unfolds, the collection will reveal further expressions of KALKI's vision for the modern bride and groom -- each chapter adding to a larger narrative of tradition, individuality and timeless celebration.

Advertisement

The Modern Bride & Groom

The pairing is deliberate. Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor represent a generation that celebrates beyond convention - carrying tradition forward while making it their own. Their ease, individuality and genuine appreciation for Indian craftsmanship mirror the couple's KALKI designs for: those who want heritage and contemporary fashion to live in the same frame, with authenticity and ease.

"I've always believed that style says the most when it feels effortless and true to who you are. What I really appreciate about KALKI is the way it embraces tradition without feeling bound by it. Wearing these pieces felt natural, expressive and very much like myself. I'm excited to be part of a story that celebrates individuality while staying rooted in something timeless," Ishaan Khatter.

"For me, fashion has always been about how it makes you feel. What I love about KALKI is that every piece carries the beauty of our traditions while still feeling effortless and modern. There's something so special about wearing an outfit that makes you feel graceful, beautiful and confident all at once. That's exactly what this collection does for me, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it," Janhvi Kapoor.

"We are delighted to welcome Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter to the KALKI family. They perfectly represent the spirit of today's India -- modern, confident and deeply connected to their roots. At KALKI, we've always believed that occasion wear is about more than clothing; it's about celebrating life's most meaningful moments with authenticity, craftsmanship and individuality," Saurabh Gupta, Founder, KALKI.

More From the Collection

The first look marks the beginning of Bride & Groom Couture '26 with Chapter One: Love in Bloom, inspired by the sacred pheras, the moment when two lives come together through timeless vows, marking the beginning of a shared journey. Capturing the emotion, significance, and beauty of this cherished ritual, the chapter reimagines occasion dressing for the modern bride and groom through a contemporary lens. As the story unfolds, each chapter will reveal a new expression of celebration, craftsmanship, and modern romance.

With more distinctive creations and celebratory moments yet to be unveiled, KALKI invites audiences to stay tuned as the world of Bride & Groom Couture '26 continues to unfold.

Designed as a complete couture wardrobe for the modern Indian wedding, Bride & Groom Couture '26 seamlessly transitions across ceremonies and celebrations. From regal bridal statements to contemporary menswear and occasion dressing, the collection embraces clean lines, graceful movement, thoughtful layering, and elevated styling, offering a fresh perspective on timeless Indian couture.

Bride & Groom Couture '26 is now available across all KALKI's stores and on the brand's official website.

About KALKI

KALKI is one of India's leading luxury occasion wear and bridal couture brands, renowned for redefining contemporary ethnic fashion through a seamless blend of timeless craftsmanship and modern design. From bridal lehengas and elegant sarees to festive ensembles, occasion wear and sophisticated menswear, every KALKI creation reflects meticulous artistry, refined detailing and a distinctly contemporary aesthetic. With 14 flagship stores across 11 cities in India and a global e-commerce platform serving customers across international markets, KALKI continues to create fashion that celebrates individuality while staying deeply rooted in India's rich artisanal heritage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)