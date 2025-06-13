VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13: Two years after introducing MAYA, India's first AI teacher, mentor, and influencer, Kalorex Group has enhanced MAYA's capabilities through the pioneering AI-teaching-AI curriculum and MAYA AI Parenting Solutions (MAPS).

MAYA, the AI avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Founder and MD & CEO of Kalorex Group, was introduced in June 2023 as a futuristic co-teacher that brings academic expertise, interactivity, and emotional intelligence into classrooms. MAYA has captured the imagination of educators, learners, and innovators worldwide, and has empowered more than 10,725 students by making education more engaging, accessible, and personalised.

Kalorex has taken a bold leap forward with the AI-teaching-AI programme, a first-of-its-kind AI curriculum designed for students from Classes 1 to 12, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020. With its revolutionary approach, MAYA is teaching students about AI with animated modules, storytelling and real-world applications.

"With MAYA, we have demonstrated the potential for collaboration between the education sector and AI. From basic concepts like machine learning to advanced topics such as deep learning and data science, students have gained hands-on exposure to cutting-edge tools through MAYA. We are committed to building on MAYA's success with more features and expanding its reach and impact," said Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff.

Further strengthening the learning ecosystem, the newly launched MAYA AI Parenting Solutions (MAPS), powered by generative AI technology, provides parents with instant and expert guidance on educational and developmental concerns.

With 24x7 accessibility, consistent delivery, and the ability to reach thousands of classrooms simultaneously, MAYA has evolved into a powerful model for the future of learning. MAYA has reached 32 cities in India, connected with more than 19,400 parents, and engaged with over 18,000 principals and teachers the world over.

With MAYA, Kalorex is using AI as a tool to prepare young minds to navigate an increasingly VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) world.

For more information about Maya. Please check out www.manjulapoojashroff.com

