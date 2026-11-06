Kalpataru Parkcity – Home to More than 2000 families becomes ‘Thane’s Finest Commune’, Reflecting the Transformation of Kolshet

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: More than 2,000 families have made Kalpataru Parkcity (Website – Kalpataru Parkcity) their home, embracing the promise of ‘Thane’s Finest Commune’. Spread across 108+ acres on Kolshet Road, the development reflects the evolution of an integrated residential community and its growing role in shaping the character of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Kalpataru Parkcity brings together six essential elements of everyday living: home, work, school, retail, worship and green open spaces. Its integrated planning is helping shape Kolshet’s evolution as a residential destination, where access to daily conveniences, walkability and thoughtfully designed open spaces contribute to a more connected and fulfilling urban lifestyle.

With significant home handovers planned during FY27, the development represents Kalpataru’s vision of creating an integrated urban community where homes, everyday conveniences, open spaces and community life comes together. Kalpataru Parkcity was recently awarded ‘Integrated Township Project of the Year’ at the 18th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2026 – West.

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Mr. Parag Munot, Managing Director, Kalpataru Limited, said, “When we envisioned Kalpataru Parkcity, our ambition was to create more than homes. We wanted to shape a complete neighbourhood where people could live, learn, work, connect and grow healthy amidst nature. Over time, this vision has helped reshape Kolshet, with integrated living, expansive open spaces and the 20 plus acre NaMo Grand Central Park in Kalpataru Parkcity is contributing to its emergence as a greener and more vibrant part of Thane. ‘Thane’s Finest Commune’ reflects the evolution of Kalpataru Parkcity and our belief that the future of urban development lies in creating integrated communities that bring people together, enrich everyday living and shape the character of the neighbourhood.”

A defining feature of Parkcity is the 20 plus acre NaMo Grand Central Park, which serves as the township’s green heart, bringing nature into everyday life and contributing to Thane’s green landscape. Complemented by an established residential community, recent handover of multiple towers in Eternia, a growing high-street retail ecosystem and improved connectivity, the township’s evolution is already visible on the ground. Cafes like Blue Tokai, Chaayos and Flurys have started operations, alongside Rapsap, the hybrid premium grocery brand. High-street retail of around 2 lakh sq. ft. is planned at the base of its projects. Cityflo express bus services from Immensa and Sunrise now connect residents to Powai, Andheri and BKC, strengthening access to the city’s key business districts.

FY27 marks a significant phase in Kalpataru Parkcity’s evolution, with further home handovers set to bring more families into the established community. As the development continues to grow, its focus remains on creating a cohesive neighbourhood experience through integrated planning, access to everyday amenities, shared spaces and proximity to nature. Through this renewed positioning of ‘Thane’s Finest Commune’, Kalpataru brings into focus the transformation of Kalpataru Parkcity and Kolshet, shaped by its long-term vision for integrated, community-centric and nature-led urban living.

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Coinciding with the festive season, Kalpataru is offering customer-centric benefits designed to make homeownership more accessible. These include a 10:90 payment plan at select residences, under which homebuyers pay just 10% of the property value at the time of booking, with the remaining amount payable upon receipt of the Occupation Certificate (OC). In addition, select offers include waivers on stamp duty and registration charges. For a home priced at approximately ₹2 crore, such benefits can potentially translate into savings of around ₹10-12 lakh. Together, these initiatives help reduce the immediate financial burden on homebuyers while also enabling savings on interest costs that would otherwise accrue through regular loan repayments, making it easier for families to secure a home in the established and growing Parkcity community.

About Kalpataru Limited: Established in 1988, Kalpataru Limited is one of the largest developers in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Kalpataru Limited focuses on the development of luxury, premium, and aspirational residential, commercial, and retail projects, integrated townships, lifestyle gated communities, and redevelopments. The company has a total of 78 completed projects aggregating to more than 19 Million Square Feet (MSF) of Developable Areas and 34 Ongoing & Forthcoming Projects spread over Rs 46 MSF across Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Pune and Hyderabad. Kalpataru Limited benefits from the Kalpataru Group’s 57 years of legacy, reputation and expertise in Real Estate, Redevelopment, Construction and Infrastructure sector, along with end to-end execution capabilities and innovation. Kalpataru Limited also derives synergies from the Kalpataru Group’s expertise and experience in adjacent offerings such as EPC, civil infrastructure construction, and facility management, among others.

For more details, please visit our website at http://www.kalpataru.com/

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Website – Kalpataru Parkcity

For further information, please contact: sunil.gate@kalpataru.com| 98230 93000

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