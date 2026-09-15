Kalpraag Presents Tamasha: Where Festivity Finds Its Colour

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: With its latest collection, Kalpraag turns the spirit of Indian festivities into a riot of colour, character and contemporary style. Inspired by the energy, exuberance and sheer joy of festivities, Tamasha is designed for the man who does not simply enter the room, he brings the occasion with him.

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At the heart of Tamasha is colour without restraint. Kalpraag experiments boldly with shades that are vibrant, unexpected and unapologetically festive, from vivid yellows and striking pinks to royal blues, rich reds, mehndi greens and classic blacks. The result is a palette that feels playful yet polished, giving traditional Indian dressing a fresh, modern pulse.

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But Tamasha is not just about turning up the colour. It is about turning up the silhouette, too. The collection pushes Kalpraag's design vocabulary into new territory with the introduction of V-neck short kurta sets and a broader play on printed kurtas. Alongside its signature short kurtas and kurta-jacket combinations, these silhouettes bring a sense of ease and individuality to festive dressing. The collection currently spans categories including V-neck sets, short kurta sets, kurta-jacket sets and short kurta-jacket sets.

There is something wonderfully mischievous about Tamasha. It takes the rules of festive dressing and loosens them just enough. A V-neck replaces the expected. A vivid hue takes centre stage. A printed kurta adds personality. A jacket transforms a familiar silhouette into something altogether more dramatic.

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At the heart of Tamasha lies a fearless celebration of colour, creativity and character. Kalpraag experiments with bold, unexpected hues, while its distinctive kurta designs bring an element of surprise to festive dressing. From the playful Panda motif that turns the kurta into a whimsical story, to the celestial Star design brought alive through intricate beadwork, and the regal Ved in royal blue with striking embellishment, every piece carries its own personality. Saathi takes a more artistic approach with an intricately embroidered motif that adds quiet intrigue to its ivory canvas.

And then come the pieces that have emerged as unmistakable standouts.

The Panda Yellow Kurta Jacket Set captures the very essence of Tamasha - bright, celebratory and impossible to overlook. It is the kind of ensemble that feels made for golden-hour festivities, where colour and occasion collide. The Canvas Magenta Short Kurta Set takes a similarly confident route, bringing an electric dose of pink to the festive wardrobe. Meanwhile, the Saathi Yellow Short Kurta Set continues the collection's love affair with yellow, offering a look that is spirited, youthful and unmistakably festive.

Together, these pieces capture what makes Tamasha so compelling: it does not ask colour to behave.

The collection’s silhouettes, meanwhile, keep that exuberance grounded in contemporary dressing. As the Disneyland of men’s kurtas, Kalpraag is known for its colourful universe of designs and an abundance of choices. This collection only adds to that experience, proving why Kalpraag is regarded as the No. 1 ethnic wear brand for men. Short kurtas lend a sharper, more relaxed character, while jacket sets add a layer of occasion-ready drama. The V-neck sets bring yet another dimension, making the collection feel less like a single interpretation of festivewear and more like an entire mood board for celebration—where every mood, personality, and occasion has its own kurta.

Tamasha is ultimately a collection about expression. It is for the wedding guest who wants something beyond the predictable, the host who wants to own the evening, and the modern Indian man who sees festive dressing as an opportunity to have a little fun.

Because festivities were never meant to be quiet.

They are colour. They are music. They are movement. They are laughter spilling into the night.

And in Tamasha, Kalpraag gives that feeling a wardrobe.

This season, don't just attend the celebration. Make an entrance worth remembering.

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