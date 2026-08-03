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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Kalpraag's story did not begin with the launch of its first collection, it began over six decades ago in the Indian textile industry.

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In 1965, Shri Raghubir Singh Jain laid the foundation by establishing a fabric manufacturing business built on quality, reliability, and craftsmanship. Over the following decades, the business evolved into a trusted manufacturing partner, supplying premium fabrics to more than 125 leading brands across global markets. Under the leadership of Late Shri Rakesh Kumar Jain, the enterprise expanded both its scale and reputation, creating a robust manufacturing ecosystem and deep-rooted relationships across the textile value chain.

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After the passing of his father, Late Shri Rakesh Kumar Jain, in 2003, Mayank Jain stepped into the family business and dedicated the next two decades to mastering every aspect of fabric manufacturing. While successfully expanding the legacy business, he began to notice an opportunity that extended beyond supplying fabrics. Designer ethnic wear remained inaccessible to a large segment of consumers due to its premium pricing, while affordable alternatives often lacked originality, craftsmanship, and emotional connection.

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Over time, Mayank envisioned a brand that could bridge this gap by combining exceptional fabrics with meaningful storytelling. Rather than treating garments as products, he wanted every collection to represent a narrative inspired by India's rich culture, heritage, and artistic traditions. The idea was to create affordable luxury by bringing together the finest fabrics and timeless art in a way that resonated with modern consumers.

What began as a personal passion project gradually evolved into a serious business. In August 2023, Kalpraag officially launched with its first collection, receiving an encouraging response from customers while the family's fabric manufacturing business continued to operate alongside it. The early validation confirmed that consumers were looking for exactly what Kalpraag stood for, a unique blend of premium craftsmanship, authentic storytelling, and accessible luxury.

The defining chapter of Kalpraag's journey came less than a year later.

In June 2024, Mayank faced a life-threatening medical emergency that resulted in several days in intensive care, including time on a ventilator. The experience fundamentally changed his perspective on life, purpose, and ambition. Viewing it as a second chance to life, he resolved to build something that would create a lasting global impact. Remarkably, while still recovering in his hospital bed, he began conceptualising what would become the Nayaab Collection and simultaneously started planning Kalpraag's first flagship retail store in Delhi.

Just two months later, that vision became reality. The Nayaab Collection was launched in August 2024, followed by the opening of Kalpraag's Delhi flagship store on 31st August. Both proved to be watershed moments for the company. Nayaab resonated deeply with customers, dramatically accelerating brand awareness, customer acquisition, and repeat purchases. The collection fundamentally changed Kalpraag's growth trajectory, transforming it from a promising emerging label into one of India's fastest-growing premium ethnic menswear brands.

Convinced that Kalpraag represented his life's true calling, Mayank made the bold decision to shift his focus from the family's long-running fabric manufacturing business to dedicate himself entirely to building the brand. Leveraging decades of manufacturing expertise, he channelled his complete energy toward scaling Kalpraag while preserving the quality and craftsmanship that had defined the family legacy for generations.

As momentum continued to build, Kalpraag expanded its creative portfolio with the launch of the Husn Collection. Around the same time, in October 2024, Ayushi Jain, Mayank's wife, formally joined the business. She started handling the backend operations of the business and played an integral role in the growth of Kalpraag. Together, Mayank and Ayushi systematically built specialised teams across design, operations, retail, marketing, customer experience, and corporate functions, laying the organisational foundation required for sustained long-term growth. Ayushi continues to be the backbone of Kalpraag's success.

Kalpraag's ambitions quickly extended beyond India. In February 2025, the brand entered international markets, including the United States, where it received an equally encouraging response from customers seeking premium Indian ethnic wear with authentic craftsmanship and contemporary design.

The company's domestic expansion accelerated alongside its international presence. In June 2025, Kalpraag opened its Hyderabad flagship store, further strengthening its omnichannel footprint. By this stage, the brand had firmly established itself as a global premium fashion label rooted in Indian heritage. Its rapid growth and innovative approach earned widespread industry recognition, including honours such as the ELLE Fashion Disruptor Award and the prestigious ET 40 Under 40 recognition for Mayank Jain.

Today, Kalpraag continues to build on this momentum. With its first franchise store set to open in Bhopal and a flagship Gurgaon store scheduled to launch shortly thereafter, the company is entering its next phase of expansion. Over the coming years, Kalpraag aims to establish 15-25 stores across India while significantly strengthening its international presence, bringing Indian craftsmanship and storytelling to customers across the world.

In just a few years, Kalpraag has grown into a business with an estimated valuation of ₹200 crore. Yet the company's greatest achievement extends far beyond financial milestones. It represents the transformation of a three-generation manufacturing legacy into a globally aspiring consumer brand one built on craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, disciplined execution, and the belief that Indian design can stand proudly on the world stage.

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