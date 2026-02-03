DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Business / Kan Singh Sodha Pulls Off 36-Hour Musical Video Feat for Zorr

Kan Singh Sodha Pulls Off 36-Hour Musical Video Feat for Zorr

PTI
Updated At : 04:59 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
In an industry where promotional campaigns are mapped out weeks in advance, Kan Singh Sodha has rewritten the rulebook with a feat of speed, instinct, and sheer creative stamina. The producer of the upcoming horror-comedy Zorr has delivered a complete promotional song and music video in just 36 hours — a turnaround that is being called a rare record in film promotion. The high-voltage track “Zor Ka Dhakka” was born in a relentless 18-hour studio sprint. From composition to recording, followed by mixing and mastering, the entire musical backbone was completed non-stop. The sound was designed to echo the film’s personality — chaotic, playful, slightly spooky, and unapologetically loud.

Without losing momentum, Sodha moved straight into production. What followed was another 18-hour non-stop shoot and online edit, where filming and post-production happened almost simultaneously. Performance shots, stylised horror-comedy visuals, and rhythmic cuts were shaped in real time, giving the video a raw, electric energy that perfectly complements the track.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is Sodha’s expanding creative role in the project. Already the producer of Zorr and the editor of the film itself, he stepped into the director’s chair for this promotional video, adding yet another dimension to his filmmaking journey. An award-winning short filmmaker, Sodha continues to blur boundaries between production, storytelling, and visual craft — and this whirlwind music video now becomes another feather in an already overcrowded creative cap.

The result is not just a fast-tracked promotional piece, but a bold creative statement. Completed from studio mic to final screen cut in a day and a half, “Zor Ka Dhakka” reflects the same fearless, genre-bending energy that defines Zorr.

With this 36-hour creative marathon, Kan Singh Sodha proves that when vision meets velocity, cinema doesn’t just get made — it erupts.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

