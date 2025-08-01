DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Kandima Maldives Launches 'PlaySpace' The Ultimate Game-Changer in Island Entertainment

Kandima Maldives Launches 'PlaySpace' The Ultimate Game-Changer in Island Entertainment

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:11 PM Aug 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Kandima , Maldives (NewsVoir) Kandima Maldives, the bold active lifestyle resort famous for breaking the mold in island travel, has once again raised the bar with the launch of PlaySpace – an electrifying, all-ages entertainment destination redefining island resort entertainment in the Maldives.

Advertisement

Nestled in the heart of Kandima, PlaySpace blends retro vibes with modern thrills, offering an eclectic mix of activities that cater to thrill-seekers, families, and fun-loving guests alike. From high-energy bowling sessions and private karaoke nights to immersive VR experiences, escape room adventures, and classic arcade games, this new facility further reinforces Kandima as the Maldives’ go-to active lifestyle (desti)nation.

“At Kandima, we’re always looking to evolve what island escapes can be. PlaySpace brings a new dimension to our guest experience – it’s interactive, social, and above all, wildly fun,” said Dermot Birchall, the island resort’s General Manager.

Advertisement

Key Highlights of PlaySpace include: • Bowling Lanes with a Twist – Choose from themed packages like Team Challenge, Date Night Deluxe, and Family Blitz, complete with drinks, snacks, and music.

• Karaoke Meets Cocktails – Belt out your favourites in private rooms while sipping on beer, wine, or bubbly with the Karaoke & Cocktails Package.

Advertisement

• Virtual Reality & Arcade Zone – Adrenaline-pumping VR games, air hockey, billiards, and classic arcade hits for gamers of every level.

• Escape Rooms – Mind-bending group challenges for up to three guests – perfect for bonding or bragging rights.

• Eats & Treats – From gourmet paninis and mini pizzas to nostalgic smoothies and zero-proof cocktails like Tropical Dreamscape and Lychee Breeze, PlaySpace offers crave-worthy bites between games.

With vibrant 80s-inspired design and a bold approach to leisure, PlaySpace aligns perfectly with Kandima’s ethos of playful luxury. Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, it’s a must-visit for guests looking to add some serious play to their paradise stay. Kandima has just launched Fast Track – the ultimate go-karting experience in the Maldives. This one-of-a-kind, ultra-stylish e-go-kart circuit redefines island adventure. Stretching 500 metres along the oceanfront, it's the Maldives’ first and only asphalt track of its kind, offering heart-racing speeds of up to 80 km/h and 10 thrilling turns.

But that’s just the beginning. Kandima continues to push boundaries with exciting new experiences on the horizon. Stay tuned – the fun is just getting started! #JustPlay #KandimaMaldives For more information on PlaySpace, visit the Kandima Maldives’ website.

High resolution images of PlaySpace (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts