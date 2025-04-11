DT
Home / Business / Kandla Deendayal Port achieves milestone of handling 150 million tonnes in 2024-25

Singh said, 'Kandla Deendayal Port Authority has been able to achieve our mission. So, we have taken up this mission of handling 150 million tonnes in 2024-25. We have handled 150.16 million tonnes, so we have been able to achieve our target set by ourselves.'
ANI
Updated At : 11:12 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (ANI): Kandla Deendayal Port Authority (KDPA) has met its ambitious target of handling 150 million tonnes of cargo in the financial year 2024-25, as confirmed by Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh.

Speaking on the port's performance, Singh said, "Kandla Deendayal Port Authority has been able to achieve our mission. So, we have taken up this mission of handling 150 million tonnes in 2024-25. We have handled 150.16 million tonnes, so we have been able to achieve our target set by ourselves."

A key factor behind this success, Singh emphasized, was collaborative engagement with port users and stakeholders.

He said, "We invited all the port users to give their suggestions and inputs as to what should be done by the Port Authority so that it improves the productivity and efficiency of operations here. Within the existing constraints and the input suggestions given by these port users, we called all of them like trade exporters, exporters, importers, shipping agents, custom agents and all the stakeholders were involved in handling cargo through the port so their inputs were taken at the phase value and we implemented the changes."

The feedback process included participation from trade exporters, importers, shipping agents, customs agents, and other stakeholders directly involved in cargo handling.

Based on the collective input, the Port Authority revised and streamlined its procedures, implementing changes swiftly to address operational bottlenecks.

He stated, "We implemented their suggestions by modifying and amending our procedures to the extent possible and we did it very fast."

"As our PM has been saying, his vision is to position the maritime sector of the country as the leader on the global map. We are trying to create a leadership position in methanol bunkering... Kandla, being strategically located along the international trade lane, is in the best points to offer methanol, low carbon and green fuel," he added.

He further stressed that the insights from port users were instrumental in identifying and addressing pain points.

He added, "The basic understanding was that we should because they are the board users so they are aware of the bottlenecks and the pain points which can be addressed by the Port." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

