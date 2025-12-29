DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Kandla International Container Terminal records cumulative 78,06,220 MTs of annual cargo handling

Kandla International Container Terminal records cumulative 78,06,220 MTs of annual cargo handling

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:45 PM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The Kandla International Container Terminal (KICT) recorded a cumulative 78,06,220 MTs of annual cargo handling, an official statement by Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla on Monday,

Advertisement

"Kandla International Container Terminal (KICT) has surpassed last year's annual cargo handling of 77,58,498 MTs, recording a cumulative 78,06,220 MTs, achieved an impressive 3 months & 9 days early," the statement said.

Advertisement

"A testament to operational excellence and relentless momentum," it added.

Advertisement

Recently, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) notified the operational guidelines for two major shipbuilding initiatives, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme (SBFAS) and the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS), aimed at strengthening India's domestic shipbuilding capacity and improving global competitiveness.

The approved guidelines lay down a transparent and accountable framework for implementation.

Advertisement

In a separate post, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla said, "With a combined outlay of Rs 44,700 crore, these landmark initiatives will strengthen India's shipbuilding capacity, enhance global competitiveness, promote Make in India, and generate employment across the maritime value chain anchoring India's growth in Atmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of Viksit Bharat."

As per the government statement, under SBFAS, which has a total corpus of Rs 24,736 crore, the government will provide financial assistance ranging from 15% to 25% per vessel, depending on the vessel category.

The scheme introduces graded support for small normal, large normal and specialised vessels, with stage-wise disbursement linked to defined milestones and backed by security instruments. Incentives for series orders are also included.

The Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS), with a budgetary outlay of Rs 19,989 crore, focuses on long-term capacity and capability creation. The scheme provides for the development of greenfield shipbuilding clusters, expansion and modernisation of existing brownfield shipyards, and the establishment of an India Ship Technology Centre under the Indian Maritime University to support research, design, innovation and skills development. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts