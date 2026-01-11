DT
Kandla Port signs MoU with Green-Kutch NextGen to promote green hydrogen ecosystem

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:05 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 11 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, Chairman, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green-Kutch NextGen Pvt. Ltd. during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference at Rajkot.on Sunday.

This is a significant step to promote community participation in the Green Hydrogen ecosystem at Kandla under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, a release said.

The partnership aims to empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), generate youth employment and accelerate decarbonisation. DPA will develop "Kutch Green Hydrogen Park" with plug-and-play infrastructure, enabling industry partners to set up modular green hydrogen production & storage facilities, advancing India's Net Zero Vision.

On January 1, DPA Kandla successfully went fully live with all modules of the Enterprise Business System (EBS), marking a significant step in the port's digital transformation. The launch was attended by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, and Nilabhra Dasgupta, IRS, Deputy Chairman, along with senior officials from DPA, EBS, and Tech Mahindra, according to a release.

The implementation of EBS at DPA Kandla is expected to significantly reduce the cost of doing business, improve supply chain visibility, and enhance ease of doing business for port users and stakeholders.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 for the Saurashtra-Kutch region was held on January 11 and 12 in Rajkot, with a strong focus on renewable energy, sustainability, and future-ready infrastructure.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the two-day conference.

The conference hosted structured B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings, a vendor meet, and a startup felicitation programme, providing a platform for collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators.

Through VGRC 2026, Gujarat aims to reinforce its integrated approach to energy security, sustainability, and industrial competitiveness, while strengthening its role in India's journey towards energy independence and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

