Kanishk Aluminium India Limited IPO Opens on January 28, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Kanishk Aluminium India Limited specialised manufacturer of aluminium extrusion profiles and premium aluminium door & window systems, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Jan 28, 2026, aiming to raise ₹ 29.20 Crores with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 40,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with an IPO Price of ₹73 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Non-Institutional Investors - Up to 18,99,200 Equity Shares

* Individual Investors - Up to 19,00,800 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 2,00,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Repayment / pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings, Branding and Promotion of Company brand, 'Baari by Kanishk', and General Corporate Purpose. The issue will open on Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026 and will close on Friday, Jan 30, 2026.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Sun Capital Advisory Services Private Limited, and the Registrar is KFIN Technologies Limited.

Mr. Parmanand Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of Kanishk Aluminium India Limited, expressed, "Kanishk Aluminium India Limited has focused on building a strong, integrated aluminium extrusion and systems platform with consistent quality and customer-centric execution. Our technologically advanced facility in Jodhpur and diversified product portfolio across construction, engineering, solar, and architectural applications have enabled us to establish a growing domestic footprint and serve select export markets.

The proposed IPO marks an important milestone in our growth journey. The net proceeds will be primarily utilized towards strengthening our balance sheet through repayment and pre-payment of borrowings, which will improve financial flexibility and reduce interest costs. Additionally, focused investments in branding and promotion of our premium aluminium systems brand, 'Baari by Kanishk', will enhance market visibility, deepen brand recall, and support penetration in higher-value architectural segments."

Mr. Ajesh Dalal, Managing Partner and Head - Marchant Banking of Sun Capital Advisory Services Private Limited said, "Kanishk Aluminium India Limited operates in a structurally growing aluminium extrusion and building solutions industry, supported by increasing urbanisation, infrastructure development, and preference for sustainable materials. With its integrated manufacturing capabilities, diversified end-use exposure, and the 'Baari by Kanishk' brand, a B2C intiative, the company is well positioned to participate in industry growth. The proposed IPO is expected to strengthen the balance sheet and support brand-led expansion, creating a platform for scalable and sustainable growth."

