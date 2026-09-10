Kansai Nerolac Presents "Noor-e-Kashmir"

NewsVoir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Beyond Kashmir’s breathtaking landscapes lies another expression of its beauty - its homes. Rooted in tradition, shaped by craftsmanship and brought alive through contemporary design, every home has a character of its own. With ‘Noor-e-Kashmir’, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL) brings alive the stories behind some of Kashmir’s most distinctive homes and the people who bring them to life.

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In Kashmir, homes are more than living spaces. They are where families come together, guests are welcomed, celebrations take place and communities connect. These cultural and social nuances, and the important role that homes play in everyday life, form the consumer insight behind Noor-e-Kashmir.

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Watch the episodes here: Noor-e-Kashmir by Kansai Nerolac Paints

The new digital series features 12 homes across Kashmir, each reflecting the region’s distinctive architecture, aesthetic sensibilities and relationship with nature and colour. Shortlisted in collaboration with a renowned Kashmir based architect, the homes have been selected for their individuality and character. But Noor-e-Kashmir is not simply about the finished home. It is about everything that goes into creating it; the choices made by homeowners, the expertise of dealers, the craftsmanship of contractors and the local ecosystem that helps bring each space together.

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Pravin Chaudhari, Managing Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited said, “Kashmir is an important market for Kansai Nerolac, with distinct consumer preferences and a strong appreciation for colour, design, and craftsmanship. Noor-e-Kashmir reflects our understanding of the market and our commitment to strengthening connect with consumers, our dealer and contractor network in the region, while celebrating the distinctive character of Kashmiri homes. With Noor-e-Kashmir, we aim to give a tribute to Kashmir, its people, homes and the craftsmanship behind it.”

The episodes will be released across Kansai Nerolac’ s owned digital platforms, led by YouTube and amplified across its other social media channels. Each episode will focus on a single home, while bringing the people behind it into the frame. The homes featured in the series have been painted using Nerolac Impressions Kashmir for interiors, Excel Everlast for exteriors, and the Gloria and ICRO ranges for wood finishes. The series also dedicates a segment of every episode to the contractor involved in the project, who will be recognised as ‘Noor-e-Kashmir Contractors,’ receiving badges and certificates acknowledging their contribution, along with social media recognition.

Ramkrishna Naik, Chief Marketing Officer, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited added, “Noor-e-Kashmir celebrates not only distinctive Kashmiri homes, but also the people behind them. Through this digital series, we want to bring forward the choices, stories and craftsmanship that give each home its unique character. For us, paint has never been just about what you put on a wall, but about how that colour energises the space and people who live within it.”

The stories featured in Noor-e-Kashmir will culminate in a special ‘Noor-e-Kashmir Colour Book’, bringing together the 12 homes showcased in the series. Featuring their colours, architectural details and design choices, the book will serve as a source of inspiration for consumers.

Episodes of ‘Noor-e-Kashmir’ are available on Kansai Nerolac Paints’ YouTube channel.

About Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints now in its 106th year has been at the forefront of paint manufacturing pioneering a wide spectrum of quality paints. Kansai Nerolac is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. The company has eight strategically located manufacturing units all over India and a strong dealer network across the country. The company manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries.

Please visit www.nerolac.com.

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