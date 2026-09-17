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Home / Business / Kapiva Partners with Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) to Commercialise Clinically Evaluated Ayurvedic Formulations

Kapiva Partners with Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) to Commercialise Clinically Evaluated Ayurvedic Formulations

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PTI
Updated At : 05:55 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Strategic alliance aims to bring the Ministry of AYUSH backed scientific IP into modern consumer formats, with first product launches expected within 6–9 months Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Kapiva, one of India’s most trusted science-backed Ayurvedic brands, has entered into a strategic technology transfer and commercialisation alliance with the Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an apex research body under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, to bring clinically evaluated Ayurvedic technologies and formulations to a wider consumer base.

https://www.newsvoir.com/images/article/image1/36811_Kapiva_CCRAS_2026.jpg L-R: Dr. Narayanam Srikanth, Dy DG, CCRAS; Dr. Ajay Kumar Meena, Asst. Director, CCRAS; Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayn Acharya, DG, CCRAS; Ameve Sharma, Founder, Kapiva; Dr. R. Govindarajan, CIO, Kapiva Under the agreement, CCRAS will provide Kapiva with access to its proprietary Ayurvedic formulations, scientific intellectual property, standardisation and manufacturing protocols, and supporting pre-clinical and clinical data. The partnership will initially cover 10 products across health areas including pain, stress, metabolic health, sleep, liver health and respiratory health.

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Kapiva will lead the next stage of product development and commercialisation, including adaptation into modern consumer-friendly formats, manufacturing at scale, branding and nationwide distribution. The brand will undertake formulation adaptation and product optimization across areas such as taste, shelf-life, delivery formats, and consumer convenience. Where a dosage form is changed, appropriate dose-equivalence studies will be conducted.

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The strategic alliance connects public sector research with commercial distribution, translating CCRAS's clinical formulations into daily consumer use. Kapiva intends to take formulations and technologies that have already undergone scientific and clinical evaluation through CCRAS and its research ecosystem and make them available to consumers in formats that are easier to adopt in everyday life.

Ameve Sharma, Founder & CEO, Kapiva, said, “There is a tremendous body of Ayurvedic research that has already been developed and clinically evaluated within India’s public research ecosystem. Our role is to take that science to more people. Through this partnership with CCRAS, we want to bring scientifically studied Ayurvedic formulations to consumers in modern, convenient formats without compromising the core formulation or evidence behind them. It is an important step towards making credible, research-led Ayurveda more accessible at scale.” Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS said, “The partnership reflects CCRAS’ larger objective of enabling the transfer and commercialisation of validated Ayurvedic technologies so that research developed within the public system can translate into products that benefit a wider population. Collaboration with industry partners such as Kapiva can help take these technologies from research to large-scale consumer access while maintaining the scientific and quality standards established by CCRAS.” The collaboration is in line with the Ministry of AYUSH’s broader approach towards technology transfer and commercialisation of Ayurvedic research and demonstrates how public research institutions and private-sector brands can work together to bring scientifically backed Ayurvedic solutions to consumers at scale.

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Earlier this year, Kapiva launched the Kapiva Innovation Fund to support research and innovation in Ayurveda. The brand also launched Kapiva Ayurveda Clinics in Bengaluru to bring structured, evidence-led Ayurvedic care closer to consumers. Together with the CCRAS partnership, these initiatives reflect Kapiva’s broader focus on combining authentic Ayurveda with modern science, research and clinically informed product development.

About Kapiva Kapiva is a homegrown science-backed Ayurveda brand on a mission to make evidence-based Ayurveda simple, modern, and accessible for everyday wellness. Backed by a dedicated R&D vertical of scientists and researchers, Kapiva develops authentic formulations using science-backed Ayurveda, standardised herbs, and high-quality ingredients. Kapiva has been a disruptor in the Ayurvedic industry by introducing innovation in product formats that can be easily integrated into people's daily routines. Kapiva has expanded globally with its wholly owned subsidiaries in the USA and Middle East, and has a strong offline presence across 50,000+ stores in India. One of India’s most trusted Ayurveda brands.

For more information, please visit website www.kapiva.in.

About Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. It is an apex body in India for the formulation, coordination, development, and promotion of research on scientific lines in the Ayurveda of medicine.

For more information, please visit website ccras.nic.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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