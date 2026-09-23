Kapiva Partners with Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to Take Conversations Around Blood Sugar Health to Indian Households

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Kapiva, one of India’s most trusted science-backed Ayurvedic brands, has partnered with Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 through its flagship Dia Free Juice for a special 12-week initiative aimed at bringing greater awareness around blood sugar health into Indian households.

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At the heart of the partnership is the weekly segment “Sawaal Diabetes Ka, Jawaab Sehat Ka,” beginning September 22. Through KBC’s familiar question-and-answer format, Kapiva aims to make conversations around diabetes awareness and everyday blood sugar health more accessible and engaging for families across India. Viewers will get a chance to win cash prizes, goodies and exclusive discounts from Kapiva.

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The ICMR-INDIAB national study revealed that 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, underscoring the need for greater awareness around blood sugar health, lifestyle choices and regular health management.

For more than two decades, KBC has turned questioning and curiosity into a part of Indian popular culture, bringing generations of families together around the same screen. With legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, a familiar voice across several major public-awareness initiatives over the years, the platform offers Kapiva an opportunity to take an important health conversation to audiences in a format they already know and engage with.

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Ameve Sharma, Founder & CEO, Kapiva, said, “Dia Free has become one of Kapiva’s most trusted products because it addresses a health concern that affects millions of Indian families. But building a product is only one part of the responsibility. Creating greater awareness and encouraging people to engage more actively with their health is equally important. KBC gives us a unique opportunity to bring that conversation into millions of homes through a format Indians already know, trust and participate in. Through ‘Sawaal Diabetes Ka, Jawaab Sehat Ka’, we hope to make conversations around blood sugar health more accessible and part of everyday family discussions.”

The partnership was enabled by Prachar Communications. Commenting on the integration, Rakshit Jain, Director, Prachar Communications, said, “The strength of this partnership lies in the intersection of relevance, reach and engagement. KBC has been part of Indian households for generations, while diabetes and blood sugar health are conversations that increasingly need to happen within those very households. By integrating the message into a format that Indians already actively participate in, Kapiva is creating an opportunity to make health awareness less clinical and far more conversational. A 12-week association also gives us the ability to build sustained attention and keep the conversation alive across television, digital and social platforms.”

Trusted by 10 lakh+ consumers, Kapiva Dia Free Juice is a herbal wellness formulation of 11 standardised traditional herbs including karela, jamun, gudmar and more in an easy daily format that supports healthy blood sugar levels as part of a balanced lifestyle. Backed by Kapiva’s dedicated R&D team of scientists and researchers, the product has undergone product-specific clinical evaluation and multiple layers of quality and safety testing. It is intended to complement, not replace, prescribed medication or medical advice.

About Kapiva

Kapiva is one of India’s most trusted, science-backed Ayurvedic brands, rooted in authentic Ayurveda and strengthened by modern science. Backed by a dedicated R&D vertical of scientists and researchers, Kapiva develops formulations using standardised herbs, high-quality ingredients and multiple layers of quality and safety testing. Its portfolio spans categories including men’s health, lifestyle, daily wellness, beauty & personal care and more, with products designed to fit easily into modern lifestyles. Kapiva continues to make Ayurveda more relevant, credible and accessible while staying true to its traditional foundations. The brand has a strong offline presence across 60,000+ stores in India and has expanded globally through wholly owned subsidiaries in the USA, UK and Middle East.

Website: www.kapiva.in

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