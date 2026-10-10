KARAM Safety Highlights Advanced Workplace Safety Solutions and Innovations at OSH India 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: KARAM Safety Private Limited, a leading occupational safety solutions and personal protective equipment (PPE) company, concluded its participation at OSH India 2026, held from October 7–9 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. The company showcased its comprehensive portfolio of workplace safety solutions, reinforcing its focus on product innovation, technology integration and the evolving requirements of industrial safety.

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KARAM Safety presented its range of fall protection and personal protective equipment, including harnesses, lanyards, helmets, safety footwear, respiratory protection, hearing protection and hand protection. The showcase highlighted the importance of adopting appropriate safety equipment and strengthening workplace practices across industries, particularly in demanding operational environments.

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The company’s T-Line equipment was awarded the Best Innovative Product of the Year at OSH India 2026, recognising KARAM Safety’s continued focus on innovation in workplace safety. At the same time, the company emphasised that effective safety depends not only on the right products but also on how well safety measures are implemented on the ground.

Commenting on the evolving workplace safety landscape, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President – Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, “India has made significant progress in safety awareness and standards, but the challenge now is to implement them consistently across workplaces. In material handling, risks such as falling loads, equipment failures and unsafe movement of forklifts can lead to serious accidents. Proper operator training, functioning safety alarms, adequate lighting, clear floor markings and dedicated pathways for pedestrians and vehicles are fundamental to reducing such incidents. Equally important is building a culture where workers understand that personal protective equipment is essential to protecting their lives and not merely a compliance requirement.”

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KARAM Safety’s approach to innovation is closely informed by customer requirements and operational challenges encountered across industries. The company’s research and development team in Lucknow comprises 36 professionals and has a pipeline of approximately 200 projects, and delivers around 40–50 projects annually. Customer feedback remains an important input in identifying safety challenges and developing products and solutions to address emerging workplace requirements.

The company’s participation at OSH India 2026 comes amid a significant phase of strategic growth. In September 2026, KARAM Safety secured a landmark investment of ₹600 crore from Motilal Oswal Alternates through its India Business Excellence Fund V (IBEF V). The investment is intended to support the company’s global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, including acquisitions across complementary product lines and technologies, while expanding its international distribution and manufacturing footprint.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3,800 certified products that conform to multiple national and international standards. The company exports its safety solutions to over 140 nations and has a team of over 4,500 professionals who relentlessly develop, test, and evaluate products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies providing world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society, and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

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