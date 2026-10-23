KARAM Safety: Redefining Safety Shoes with Comfort and Style

NOIDA: KARAM Safety is driving towards a breakthrough in industrial safety culture. The long-standing problems of discomfort and standard styling have finally been resolved. Through continuous research and development, advanced manufacturing processes, and testing in high-quality labs, KARAM safety shoes stand out in the market.

KARAM safety shoes are engineered for high comfort and reduced foot fatigue. The use of high-quality materials and advanced engineering has enhanced comfort in safety shoes, which enables users to wear them for long working hours without feeling exhausted.

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KARAM offers a diverse line of safety footwear tailored to specific workplace hazards, ankle heights, comfort, sole constructions, and toe protection needs. The sporty look of the Falkon range adds style to the wearer’s work while meeting safety standards. These shoes are available in different colours and contrasting shades. The stunning look, lightweight design, and brilliant safety features make this range appealing.

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Another KARAM safety shoe range, Flytex, includes key features to ensure safety in any condition and support comfortable walking and work. The range blends safety, comfort, breathability, and style. The metal-free construction makes these shoes ultra-lightweight and flexible. This range achieves its metal-free construction through the use of composite toe caps.

KARAM safety shoes exceed the quality benchmark and safety parameter standards of EN ISO 20345 and IS15298 (Part 2). These shoes are suitable for wide industrial use such as telecommunications, pharmaceutical, automotive, logistics, aviation, transportation, general manufacturing, maintenance, etc., depending on the application needs.

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KARAM safety also offers a wide range of premium safety shoes under the associated brand Black + Decker. The brand offers a robust range of outdoor safety shoes with trusted safety features and an excellent look and feel. The B+D safety shoes are also a popular range of safety shoes for men that are suitable for adventure sports such as trekking and hiking.

To meet different industrial needs, safety shoes are available in different safety categories (SB, S1, S2, S3, etc.), sizes, sole types, toe caps, and shoe designs (low, mid, or high ankle). KARAM Safety also promotes gender inclusion with specially curated safety shoes for women. These safety shoes are available on KARAM Online, the official e-commerce platform of KARAM Safety, with a safe, secure payment gateway and a competitive online purchase experience.

KARAM Online is a leading digital platform of KARAM Safety with a strong focus on integrity, one of the key core values of the organisation. It is a one-stop online shop for users and businesses looking to buy 100% genuine, tested, and certified PPE and industrial safety equipment.

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