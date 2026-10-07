KARAM Safety to Showcase Advanced Workplace Safety Solutions at OSH India 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: KARAM Safety Private Limited, a leading occupational safety solutions and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) company, has announced its participation in OSH India 2026, scheduled from October 7–9, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. The company will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of safety solutions designed to address the evolving needs of demanding work environments.

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At the exhibition, KARAM Safety will present its extensive range of fall protection and personal protective equipment solutions, covering key categories including harnesses, lanyards, helmets, safety footwear, respiratory protection, hearing protection and hand protection. Visitors can explore the company’s solutions and engage with its team to understand how its products support workplace safety across diverse industrial applications.

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Commenting on KARAM Safety’s participation at OSH India, Mr. Hemant Sapra, President – Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, “OSH India as a vital industry platform for us to engage with industry stakeholders and showcase solutions that address the evolving safety requirements across workplaces. At KARAM Safety, our focus has always been on combining innovation, product quality and deep industry understanding to develop solutions that help protect workers across diverse and demanding environments. As we continue to expand our capabilities and global footprint, we look forward to using platforms such as OSH India to exchange ideas, understand emerging industry needs and contribute to building safer workplaces.”

KARAM Safety’s presence at OSH India comes amidst a defining phase of institutional growth. In September 2026, the company secured a landmark ₹600 crore investment from Motilal Oswal Alternates via its India Business Excellence Fund V (IBEF V). This strategic capital injection is aimed to accelerate KARAM’s global M&A push, fund strategic acquisitions across complementary product lines and technologies, and expand its worldwide distribution and manufacturing footprint.

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KARAM Safety invites industry stakeholders, safety experts, trade partners and visitors at its booth at Hall 3, Booth C-34, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon (E), Mumbai, from October 7–9, 2026, and showcasing its approach to advancing workplace safety through product innovation and comprehensive safety solutions.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3,800 certified products that conform to multiple national and international standards. The company exports its safety solutions to over 140 nations and has a team of over 4,500 professionals who relentlessly develop, test, and evaluate products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies providing world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions, and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society, and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

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