Karamjyot Singh Chawla, Director, Limelight Diamonds, Signals Rapid Expansion with Plans to Reach 200+ stores by 2027

Mr. Karamjyot Singh Chawla, Director, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds In a candid conversation, Karamjyot Singh Chawla, Director at Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, shares how the brand’s rapid retail growth is reshaping India’s lab grown diamond jewellery landscape. From scaling to 50+ stores across metros and Tier II cities in 2025 to laying the groundwork for deeper, demand-led expansion in 2026, Chawla offers insights into building a modern, scalable jewellery retail network one driven by disciplined execution, consumer confidence, and the rising appeal of lab grown diamonds in India.

Q1. 2025 has been a milestone year for Limelight Diamonds. How would you describe the brand’s retail performance? With a solid expansion roadmap in place, Limelight is expected to cross 100+ stores in 2026, 200+ in 2027 driven by continued franchise traction and strong performance across key markets. Our retail expansion in 2025 year was driven by clear market indicators: increasing franchise enquiries, faster store breakeven timelines, and strong performance in Tier II cities, where aspirational consumers are adopting lab grown diamonds at a remarkable pace. At Limelight, we have ensured that every new market we enter is backed by demand mapping, ROI visibility, and the right format, whether it’s an exclusive store, a mall location, or a shop-in-shop model. This disciplined approach has been key to scaling both quickly and responsibly.

Q2. What were the key consumer trends that stood out during this expansion phase? Consumer confidence in lab grown diamonds has grown significantly. Customers are increasingly opting for larger diamond pieces, including statement solitaires and occasion wear premium jewelry. Transparency, certification, and accessible price points have played a key role in driving strong footfall, high conversion rates, and repeat visits across our stores.

Q3. What kind of retail strategy helped Limelight scale at this pace while maintaining consistency? Retail expansion at Limelight goes beyond adding stores. It’s about building trust, educating consumers, and delivering experiences that reflect the future of diamonds.

Focused on responsible growth, Limelight enters the right markets with a consistent promise of clarity, value, and transparency. This expansion is supported by AI-led, performance-driven strategies, including optimised store layouts, data-led inventory planning, and strengthened franchise onboarding creating a scalable and future-ready retail network.

Q4. How has franchise participation contributed to Limelight’s rapid retail expansion? Franchise partnerships have been a critical driver of Limelight’s expansion. We’ve seen strong interest from entrepreneurs who are looking to participate in a future ready jewellery category backed by transparent pricing, faster breakeven timelines, and a clear growth roadmap. Our structured onboarding, data-backed market assessment, and operational support have helped franchise partners scale with confidence making expansion both sustainable and replicable.

Q5. What differentiates Limelight Diamonds in an increasingly competitive lab grown diamond market? Limelight’s differentiation comes from building the lab grown diamond category at scale with discipline and depth. We combine a strong focus on design innovation in Type IIa (Type 2A) diamonds combining transparent pricing, consistent quality, and a pan-India retail presence. Crucially, our vertically integrated model, from diamond growing and manufacturing to retail gives us tighter control over quality, traceability, costs, and speed to market. This end-to-end ownership, supported by standardised processes, certified sourcing & strong retail backbone allows us to build sustained consumer trust and positions us as a category leader.

Q6. What can we expect from Limelight Diamonds in 2026 and beyond? 2026 will be a year of deeper and smarter expansion. We plan to strengthen our presence in key metro markets while continuing to scale across high-potential Tier II cities, with a sharper focus on mall-led formats and select flagship stores. With a strong pipeline in place, we are working towards building a network of 100+ stores in 2026 and 200+ stores in 2027 while continuing to scale responsibly and sustainably.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)