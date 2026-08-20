New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Adani Group Managing Director Karan Adani has reflected on the past three years of intense scrutiny surrounding the conglomerate, including the Hindenburg attack and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) proceedings stating that experience changed how he viewed his father, Chairman Gautam Adani, and taught him the importance of resilience, conviction and continuing to build despite adversity.

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Karan said that, through the period of scrutiny, what stood out to him was not the headlines or market reactions but his father's decision to continue working.

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"Projects still had to be built. People still depended on us," he wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday, pointing to the Group's ports, power, airports and other infrastructure businesses.

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The junior Adani said his father had remained focused on the long-term objective of building infrastructure for India, rather than becoming distracted by criticism or short-term developments.

Karan Adani, who is Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), recalled being repeatedly asked what it was like "as a son" to watch his father face the Hindenburg controversy and subsequent US Department of Justice proceedings. He said the question was difficult to answer while the events were unfolding, but that he could now reflect on the experience with greater perspective.

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The remarks come after a major legal overhang on the Adani Group was removed in the US. On August 10, a US federal judge dismissed with prejudice the criminal charges against Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and former Adani Green Energy CEO Vneet Jaain, following the Justice Department's decision to abandon the prosecution. The dismissal permanently closes the criminal case and prevents the same charges from being refiled, although it does not constitute a judicial finding on the underlying allegations.

For Karan, the period also offered a deeper understanding of the difference between reputation and conviction. While reputation can be influenced by headlines, market movements and public narratives, he said conviction is "what remains when everything around you is being questioned."

"There is much about how the Group emerged from this period that makes me proud. The numbers tell the story. But that is not at all what makes me proudest as a son.Companies can recover numbers. Markets can recover value. Institutions can strengthen systems," he said in his post.

He described Gautam Adani's approach as one of continuing to build rather than responding to every challenge, saying adversity had revealed his father's character.

The experience, Karan said, left him proud not merely of the Group's ability to withstand the pressure, but of the way his father conducted himself during it.

"Sometimes the strongest answer to a difficult period is not an answer at all," he wrote adding, "It is to keep building."

"He has often told us that criticism and challenge are part of attempting difficult and consequential things. If you believe deeply in what you have started, your responsibility is not to become distracted by every obstacle. It is to finish the work and finish it well. That lesson became far more real to me over these three years," Karan wrote. (ANI)

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