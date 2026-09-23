Karmic Beauty is shaping the Next Wave of Indian Skincare around Longevity

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: As the global beauty industry dives deeper into "youth-enhancing" narratives, Indian brand Karmic Beauty is challenging the status quo as India’s first cross-category longevity beauty brand, spanning skincare and haircare under one biological framework. The brand is introducing and leading the charge with longevity-led skin science in its haircare and skincare portfolio.

Advertisement

Their flagship platform, patent-pending LONGÈVE BLEND™, is a bioadaptive longevity composition of five plant-derived ingredients inspired by adaptive botanical systems. It is engineered to support barrier integrity, reduce transepidermal water loss (TEWL), mitigate oxidative and inflammatory stress, and support collagen renewal, hydration and elasticity.

Advertisement

Karmic Beauty formulates for the biology of Indian skin and the different environmental conditions it encounters, from UV exposure and pollution to climate. Its approach uses multiple pathways and skin-mimetic bioactives to create formulations designed for Indian skin, rather than retrofitting routines developed for other environments.

Driven by Formulation Literacy and Consumer Insights

Advertisement

The approach is rooted in research conducted at The Lab of Skin Longevity™, Karmic Beauty’s scientific and intellectual think tank that combines dermatological science, formulation chemistry and emerging longevity research. The brand's philosophy is heavily backed by real-world consumer data gathered from over 12,000 customer conversations, 10,000 product reviews, and 500 direct consultations, along with consumer perception studies, safety patch testing, and blind laboratory testing against leading salon and D2C brands across different hair types.

“Our approach begins with a simple equation: Daily Damage > Daily Recovery = Decreased Skin Longevity,” said Dr. Vaibhav Mittal, Founder and CEO of Karmic Beauty. “When daily damage outpaces the skin’s ability to recover, its long-term health is affected. That is why we formulate around restoration and recovery, using multiple pathways and skin-mimetic bioactives, rather than focusing on individual ingredients. The goal is to support skin health today without borrowing from tomorrow’s skin.”

Co-Founder Komal Mittal added: “The beauty industry is moving from an ingredient economy to a biology economy. Skin does not function through isolated pathways. Barrier integrity, oxidative stress, inflammation, matrix integrity and microbiome balance are interdependent systems. At Karmic Beauty, we formulate around what skin, scalp, and hair biologically need, rather than building products around a single trending active or concern.”

Product Portfolio Built for Resilience

Karmic Beauty believes skincare routines should be built around Skin Longevity. While social media encourages consumers to layer multiple actives or rely on products promising several benefits in one, more products do not necessarily mean better skin. Karmic Beauty builds intentional routines where each product serves a biological purpose and contributes to long-term skin, scalp or hair health through consistent use.

Its multi-pathway approach brings together formulations designed to address the interconnected biological needs of skin, scalp and hair:

- Mattifying Hydra All-Day Cream: A first-of-its-kind crushed-ice texture meets a 5+2 Ceramide Complex designed to deliver 2x hydration while supporting the skin barrier.

- Longevity Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++: India’s first sunscreen featuring award-winning Photobiome™, adding a microbiome-focused layer of sun defence to broad-spectrum UV protection. Powered by encapsulated next-generation filters and Karmic Beauty’s LONGÈVE BLEND™, it supports skin longevity against daily environmental stressors.

- Keratin Bond Repair Shampoo: Powered by Everbond™ and 92% pure hydrolysed keratin, the formula takes a multi-level approach to damaged hair, supporting repair across the hair’s protein and lipid structures.

- Gentle Balance Shampoo: Built around scalp longevity, the formula combines Aloe Vera Water with over 90% botanicals to support hydration, oil balance and the scalp’s daily antioxidant defence, helping maintain the foundation for stronger, healthier hair.

At the heart of Karmic Beauty’s Skin Longevity approach is a simple idea: skincare should support the skin today without borrowing from tomorrow. By bringing this principle into everyday skincare, scalp care and haircare, Karmic Beauty is turning everyday routines into long-term investments in skin and scalp health.

About Karmic Beauty

Karmic Beauty is a homegrown, science-led beauty brand building India’s Skin Longevity movement. The brand focuses on preserving and supporting the biological health and function of the skin and scalp over time, moving beyond quick fixes and temporary cosmetic results towards long-term skin, scalp and hair health.

This philosophy is reflected in The Lab of Skin Longevity™, where dermatologically tested formulations bring together high-performance skin science with skin-mimetic bioactive ingredients to support the health and resilience of skin and scalp. The brand’s approach considers the cumulative impact of UV exposure, pollution, stress, inflammation and other environmental aggressors, alongside the skin and scalp’s natural ability to recover and maintain balance. Inspired by the philosophy of karma, Karmic Beauty believes that every choice leaves a biological imprint. Your skin remembers™: what you give it, it gives back.

Recognised by Forbes India, Startup India and leading industry platforms, Karmic Beauty represents a new generation of Indian beauty where scientific rigour, conscious formulation and long-term skin and scalp health come together. Its portfolio spans skincare, scalp care and haircare, with formulations grounded in its Skin Longevity approach.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)