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Home / Business / Karnataka discusses urban mobility, passenger safety with Uber India team: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka discusses urban mobility, passenger safety with Uber India team: Priyank Kharge

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ANI
Updated At : 01:57 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge met the Uber India Public Policy and Government Relations team to discuss the state's mobility ecosystem, with talks focusing on passenger safety, regulatory issues and ways to improve urban commuting services.

In a post on X, Kharge said the meeting involved an exchange of views on the "evolving needs of urban mobility, regulatory matters, passenger safety and opportunities to work together" to make mobility services better.

He said the discussions also focused on making everyday commuting "safer and more efficient for citizens", indicating scope for further engagement between the state and the ride-hailing platform on mobility-related issues.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Karnataka's efforts to take forward the Bengaluru Urban Mobility Mission through a dedicated committee involving government agencies and private-sector stakeholders, including mobility aggregators, e-commerce and logistics companies, technology firms and transport operators.

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The initiative envisages seven working groups focusing on key areas such as traffic management and road safety, public transport integration, first- and last-mile connectivity, digital mobility and urban freight movement.

Passenger safety has also been an area of engagement between Uber and local authorities. In January 2026, Uber announced a technology integration with Bengaluru City Police that allows riders and drivers seeking emergency assistance to share their real-time location, trip details and contact information with the police directly through the app.

The company said the integration was aimed at strengthening emergency response by enabling police to access critical information more quickly. The feature allows users to seek assistance through the emergency option in the Uber app.

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Uber has also introduced safety features in India, including audio recording during trips, options allowing women drivers to match with women riders, and personalised safety settings. The company had said these measures were intended to improve the safety experience for both riders and drivers.

Kharge's latest meeting places regulatory matters and passenger safety among the issues being discussed with private mobility platforms as Karnataka looks to improve its urban transport ecosystem. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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