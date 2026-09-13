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Home / Business / Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge holds talks with ExxonMobil on expanding Bengaluru operations

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge holds talks with ExxonMobil on expanding Bengaluru operations

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ANI
Updated At : 10:27 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge held discussions with ExxonMobil on expanding the energy major’s footprint in Bengaluru, with talks focusing on skilling, startup support, joint incubation and innovation initiatives, the Minister said in a statement on Sunday.

Taking to his official X account, the Minister said he met Scott Sandlin, India Country Chair of ExxonMobil — one of the world’s largest integrated fuels, lubricants and chemical companies.

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“Met Mr. Scott Sandlin and team from ExxonMobil, one of the world’s leading energy companies, which has had a presence in Bengaluru for nearly three decades and established a major technology and R&D centre here in 2015,” he noted.

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Kharge said the discussions also explored avenues to further expand ExxonMobil’s presence in Bengaluru and deepen its engagement with Karnataka.

“We discussed opportunities around skilling, startup support, joint incubation and innovation challenges, while also exploring avenues to expand their Bengaluru footprint,” he said, adding “Look forward to building a stronger partnership with ExxonMobil and deepening their engagement with Karnataka.”

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In a recent development, the state approved investment projects worth Rs 29,679 crore, with the potential to create more than 66,000 jobs, at the 68th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting.

"At the 68th State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting chaired by the Hon’ble @CMofKarnataka, investment projects worth Rs 29,679 crore were approved with the potential to create 66,000+ jobs," Kharge said in an X post.

Highlighting some of the major investments, Kharge said Mahindra Aerostructures will invest Rs 2,300 crore to set up an aerospace parts and assemblies manufacturing facility in Kolar, while Aequs Consumer Products will invest Rs 1,104 crore to expand electronics components and assemblies manufacturing in Dharwad.

"Vibrancy Real Estates will invest Rs 2,195 crore to develop IT & ITES office space in Bengaluru," he added, further stating Toyota Kirloskar Motor will invest Rs 1,200 crore to establish a Business Intelligence Hub near Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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