DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Karnataka leads ChipIN support with 73 chip tape-outs, 81 organisations: MeitY

Karnataka leads ChipIN support with 73 chip tape-outs, 81 organisations: MeitY

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:57 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Karnataka has emerged as the leading state in semiconductor support enabled through the ChipIN Centre, with 81 organisations supported and 73 chip tape-outs, according to a post by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The state also recorded 88 lakh hours of electronic design automation (EDA) tool usage, the highest among the states listed by the ministry. Tamil Nadu ranked second with 79 organisations supported and 33 tape-outs, while Telangana had 42 organisations supported and 28 tape-outs.

Advertisement

The data was shared by MeitY on social media, highlighting the growing activity around chip design and semiconductor development across states.

Advertisement

The ministry's post said, “From ideas to silicon, India's semiconductor ecosystem is gaining momentum,” highlighting Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana as leading states in chip tape-outs, EDA access and ecosystem participation.

According to the data, Maharashtra followed with 32 organisations supported, 24 tape-outs and 15 lakh EDA tool usage hours. Uttar Pradesh had 24 organisations supported and 21 tape-outs, while Madhya Pradesh recorded 24 organisations supported and 18 tape-outs.

Advertisement

Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab were also among the top 10 states listed by the ministry.

The ChipIN Centre, established at C-DAC, provides semiconductor design infrastructure, including EDA tools, computing and hardware infrastructure, intellectual property cores and technical expertise. It supports academic institutions and entrepreneurs under the Chips to Start-up (C2S) Programme and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme.

The development comes as the Union Cabinet in July approved Semicon 2.0 with a total budget outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore to further develop India's semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem. The programme focuses on six areas, including chip design, machines and materials, semiconductor fabs, ATMP/OSAT, research and development, and talent development.

The latest posts said the semiconductor journey is gaining momentum, with the ministry describing the objective as building a “stronger, self-reliant and globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts