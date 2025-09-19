Karnataka Medical Council Represents India at IAMRA 2025 in Dublin

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: The Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) had the honor of representing India at the elite International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA) Conference 2025, which took place in Dublin, Ireland, recently. The five-day international event attracted more than 36 regulatory bodies and medical councils from all over the world, with the World Health Organization (WHO) in attendance. The forum centered on creating the future of medical regulation amid increasing technological, ethical, and healthcare changes.

Indian representatives from the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC), National Medical Commission (NMC), and Gujarat Medical Council (GMC) attended the event. The KMC delegation -- Dr. Chytra V Anand, Dr. Pavan Patil, Dr. Ravindra R, Dr. Santosh Patil, and Dr. Sharan Karbhari -- actively participated in top-level discussions with their global counterparts. The conference covered key issues such as enhancing ongoing professional development, promoting the use of telemedicine, incorporating artificial intelligence in healthcare, protecting ethical use of social media among medical practitioners, and enhancing physician wellbeing as a core of patient safety.

Speaking about the event, Dr. Chytra V Anand said, "IAMRA 2025 gave us a global stage to both learn and share. At KMC, we highlighted some of our best practices including our statutory position, transparent processes for addressing malpractice, our collaborative work with allied and modern medicine, and the realities of rural healthcare in India. These conversations are vital in ensuring that regulatory frameworks evolve in step with the needs of both patients and doctors."

Representing India alongside KMC were members of the Gujarat Medical Council, Dr. Nitin Vora and Dr. Manish Patel, as well as the Chair of the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dr. Abhijit Desai. Together, they presented a unified front for India's medical regulatory ecosystem on the international stage.

Through its engagement, KMC reiterates India's pledge to learn from global best practices and is committed to transferring prime takeaways to the Indian healthcare ecosystem. The council commits to improving transparency in complaint resolution, upgrading continuing professional development courses, and publishing revised regulatory guidance on digital health and AI-based medical practice. These measures will lay the foundation for a more robust architecture of accountability, innovation, and trust in the Indian medical system.

The KMC's participation at IAMRA 2025 not only reinforced India's dynamic role in driving the international discourse on medical regulation but also opened the path for progressive changes that will further enhance ethical, patient-oriented, and future-proofed medical regulation throughout the nation.

