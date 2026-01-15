DT
PT
Home / Business / Karnataka's GI-tagged Bananas, Betel Leaves, and Limes exported to Maldives

Karnataka's GI-tagged Bananas, Betel Leaves, and Limes exported to Maldives

ANI
Updated At : 06:35 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): In a landmark move for India's agricultural diplomacy and trade, three of Karnataka's Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products--the Nanjangud Rasabale Banana, Mysore Betel Leaves, and Indi Lime--have been exported to the Maldives, stated Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry on his X account on Thursday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the consignment, marking a strategic shift toward high-value, perishable exports that leverage India's diverse regional heritage.

This mission aligns with APEDA's broader "BHARATI" initiative. By targeting the Maldives, a nation heavily dependent on food imports and a growing hub for luxury tourism, India is positioning its GI-tagged products as premium "superfoods."

Beyond the prestige of the GI tag, the export is designed to provide direct economic benefits to local farmers in Karnataka. " This shipment is a testament to @APEDADOC's consistent efforts to boost India's agri exports, supporting farmers, expanding market access, and promoting India's GI heritage on the global stage," stated Goyal. By tapping into global markets, farmers can command premium prices that are often 20-30% higher than domestic rates, insulating them from local price fluctuations.

India's major agricultural exports, according to Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, include Basmati & Non-Basmati Rice, Spices, Fresh Fruits & Vegetables (Mangoes, Grapes, Bananas, Onions), Meat, Dairy & Poultry Products, Marine Products, Coffee, Tea, Oil Meals, Sugar, and Cereal Preparations, with significant growth reported in items like bananas, lentils, fresh eggs, and other cereals recently, driven by government support via APEDA and focus on value addition and quality. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

