Kartik Daftari of Hi-Tech Radiators Honored as MSME CEO of the Year by MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20: Hi-Tech Radiators, a global leader in the manufacturing of transformer radiators and tanks, has been awarded the prestigious MSME Best CEO Business Excellence Award by MSME Chamber of commerce and Industry of India. The grand ceremony took place at, Vigyan Bhavan, Rajpath, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, where industry leaders and achievers were recognized for their exceptional contributions.
ANI
Updated At : 04:24 PM May 20, 2025 IST
Kartik Daftari, CEO, Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd, was conferred with the CEO of the Year award in recognition of his visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and unmatched commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Under his leadership, the company has witnessed steady growth and created new standards in the manufacturing industry.

The Best MSME CEO of the Year award to Kartik Daftari echoes Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd.'s strong commitment to purpose driven leadership.

Expressing his gratitude, Kartik Daftari, CEO, Hi-Tech Radiators expressed, "I am truly humbled to receive this honor. This is not only a personal achievement, but also an acknowledgement of the sheer hard work and commitment of every member of the Hi-Tech Radiators team. Our pursuit for sustainable growth, innovation, and contributing positively to the progress of the nation will always remain at the core of our company's ethos. I sincerely thank the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India for this distinction and to all the people who keep supporting our quest for excellence."

Founded in 1989, Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt. Ltd. is a leading pioneer in the transformer radiator and distribution tank industry. The company continues to enhance its manufacturing capabilities through significant investments in advanced machinery, state-of-the-art equipment, and cutting-edge technologies. These new investments have enabled the company to offer its products with reduced lead times, further improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, to offer high quality products, Hi-Tech Radiators has developed a robust internal cleaning and coating process for radiators, further establishing their reputation as an innovative and quality-driven organization in the industry. Additionally, the company operates its own HDG facility, providing it with operational flexibility to effectively meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Website Link: www.hitechradiators.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

