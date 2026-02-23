HT Syndication

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: This April, Mumbai becomes home to something India has never seen before. KĀRYA, a museum-scale platform dedicated to fashion, craft, and textile heritage, opens at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya on April 4-5, 2026.

Advertisement

An initiative by Vivz Fashion School, curated in partnership with the Government, KĀRYA positions Indian craftsmanship with the institutional authority it has always deserved; not as raw material for global fashion, but as the origin point of luxury itself.

Advertisement

For the first time, Indian craft traditions are presented within a formal museum and archival framework. KĀRYA brings together master artisans, leading international fashion houses, rare archival collections, and heritage institutions under one roof. The result is a meticulously curated experience that places Indian textiles alongside fine art; live demonstrations alongside museum vitrines; and centuries-old techniques alongside contemporary design.

The platform culminates in the KĀRYA Fashion Gala, an invitation-only evening that gathers twenty international fashion brands, cultural leaders, and celebrity guests for a convergence of fashion, art, music, and cultural diplomacy at a scale rarely witnessed in India. Select works from KĀRYA will enter government collections and national archives, ensuring its cultural impact extends far beyond the two-day platform.

Advertisement

Why India, Why Now

Indian textiles have shaped global luxury cultures for centuries. Handwoven fabrics, embroidery traditions, and sustainable practices such as Khadi; the world's first sustainable textile; have informed fashion across continents. Yet the narrative has often been authored elsewhere.

KĀRYA reclaims that narrative. Curated by Vivz Fashion School, and enabled through strategic government partnerships, institutional alliances, and access to royal lineages across India and internationally, the platform reasserts India's rightful place within global fashion history. It introduces rarely seen textile works and artefacts of exceptional historical significance to an international audience.

India's creative economy is accelerating. Its artisan communities are being rediscovered by leading fashion houses worldwide. And its luxury consumer base is maturing rapidly. KĀRYA arrives at a moment when India's cultural capital is ready to be formally institutionalised on a global stage.

What Is KĀRYA

KĀRYA is a museum-calibre curatorial platform that traces the journey from artistic conception to enduring luxury. It brings together master artisans, global designers, heritage institutions, and archival collections to demonstrate how ideas take form; how techniques are transmitted through generations; and how mastery transforms material into cultural expression.

The platform unfolds across two days.

Day 1; April 4, 2026. A formal inauguration attended by cultural leaders and dignitaries, followed by a closed VVIP and international media preview. Public access begins in the afternoon, featuring guided walkthroughs of thematic environments representing state-linked craft traditions, live artisan demonstrations, and select museum-quality works available for acquisition.

Day 2; April 5, 2026. Final morning viewing hours, followed by the invitation-only KĀRYA Fashion Gala in the evening. The Gala brings together twenty curated international fashion brands, each hosting reserved circles of celebrity guests, global influencers, and HNI patrons. The evening features blue-carpet arrivals, designer-styled moments, private exhibition walkthroughs, and live performances; a convergence of fashion, art, music, and cultural diplomacy at an unprecedented scale.

Fashion Meets Art & Culture

KĀRYA operates at the intersection of fashion, fine art, and cultural preservation. Textiles are presented as collectible works of historical and artistic significance. Artisan demonstrations place mastery in motion. Exclusive commissions bridge heritage techniques with contemporary design language.

Sustainability anchors the platform through Khadi, connecting historical practice with modern responsibility. This is fashion elevated to the realm of art; curated, archived, and preserved for future generations.

Collaborations & Cultural Exchange

KĀRYA is made possible through partnerships with government bodies, heritage institutions, royal families, and global fashion houses. Twenty international fashion brands serve as official partners for the KĀRYA Fashion Gala, each contributing their own networks, narratives, and cultural dialogues.

The curatorial team, led by Vivz Fashion School, has secured access to rare textile archives, royal collections, and artisan communities across India and internationally. These collaborations ensure the presentation of works with exceptional provenance, authenticity, and cultural value.

Leadership Perspective

Dr. Arti Rai, Founder & Director, Vivz Fashion School, states;

"This is about repositioning an entire ecosystem. Indian artisans have been the invisible hands behind global luxury for generations. KĀRYA makes those hands visible; and celebrated. We are creating a platform where a master weaver from Varanasi commands the same attention as an established couturier from Paris. That is not aspiration; it is recognition of what has always been true."

Mr. Vivek Pawar, Founder & Director, Vivz Fashion School, adds;

"KĀRYA was designed to function as cultural infrastructure. Museums give us institutional weight. Government partnerships give us archival access. Fashion houses give us global reach. And artisans give us authenticity. When all four come together, the result is not merely an event, but a long-term platform capable of supporting Indian craft on the world stage for decades."

Event Details at a Glance

Dates: April 4-5, 2026

Venue: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS)

City: Mumbai

Format:

- Day 1: Public exhibition with VVIP preview

- Day 2: Morning viewing + invitation-only Fashion Gala (evening)

Access:

- VVIP preview (by invitation)

- Public exhibition (ticketed)

- Fashion Gala (invitation-only)

Karya's Instagram Page : https://www.instagram.com/karya_global_official?igsh=dmhubjBkb3E2MGlv

About Vivz Fashion School

Vivz Fashion School stands as a global beacon where fashion education, creativity, and exclusive business networking converge. With a mission to nurture emerging talent and forge vital international connections through fashion, Vivz creates a powerful ecosystem that bridges classrooms and runways. Through world-class education, innovative curricula, hands-on mentorship from industry experts, and invitation-only showcases across London, Milan, Paris, Dubai, and India, Vivz prepares talent and brands to thrive within the global luxury market.

Positioned as a strategic platform for luxury growth, Vivz hosts premium runway events that unite designers, investors, industry leaders, and tastemakers who influence global fashion trends. From the landmark Vivienne Westwood showcase at the Gateway of India in partnership with India's Ministry of Textiles to its presence at the Cannes Film Festival, the Met Gala, and Miss Universe, Vivz amplifies brand visibility while fostering cross-industry collaboration, cultural exchange, and international expansion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)