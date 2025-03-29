Kashish Khan Brings Back the Essence of a True Family Film with Riwaj--A Heartfelt Story After a Long Time

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: In a time when family-centric films are rare, Kashish Khan has revived the magic of meaningful cinema with Riwaj, a film that is bringing families together and sparking deep conversations. Produced by Kashish Khan, Riwaj is not just a movie--it's a powerful narrative that blends emotion, drama, and social impact, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

With a stellar ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Myraa Sareen,Jaya Prada,, Aftab Shivdasani, and Anita Raj, the film delivers a compelling story that resonates across generations. Riwaj stands out as a family film with substance, a rarity in today's cinematic landscape.

"I wanted to create a film that not only tells an important story but also brings people together to watch, reflect, and discuss," shares Kashish Khan, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love the film is receiving.

With audiences praising its engaging storytelling and emotional depth, Riwaj is proving to be a cinematic triumph that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Watch Riwaj now, streaming exclusively on ZEE5! - https://zee5.onelink.me/RlQq/r946jxok

