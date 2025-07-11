DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / "Kashmir Awakens in Noida: 'Chaand Saaz' - A Soul-Stirring Tribute to Folk Music at At Live Cafe"

"Kashmir Awakens in Noida: 'Chaand Saaz' - A Soul-Stirring Tribute to Folk Music at At Live Cafe"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11: Prepare to be transported to the mystic mountains and timeless traditions of Kashmir as At Live, Noida hosts "Chaand Saaz", a one-of-a-kind evening dedicated to the ethereal charm of Kashmiri folk music, on July 11, 2025.

Curated by Ruhh Music & Rauhan Malik -- a collective of passionate young artists traveling from Srinagar, Chaand Saaz is more than a concert -- it's a cultural experience that weaves together melody, memory, and mysticism. Audiences will witness the magic of traditional instruments like the Rabab, Santoor, and Tumbaknaer, creating a sonic journey that reflects the soul of Kashmir.

Advertisement

The evening will feature Rauhan Malik, a Kashmiri singer, producer and composer, famous for reviving the stories and spirit of Kashmir through a vibrant mix of folk, rock and pop. Born in Sopore, Rauhan's music is deeply rooted in Kashmiri culture, yet universally resonant.

The night will also feature Mohammad Yawar, a dedicated Rabab player who has spent over a decade reviving this ancient instrument as a symbol of Kashmiri identity. His deeply expressive style pays homage to the valley's musical roots while inviting new audiences into its emotional landscape. Joining him is Adnan, a gifted vocalist whose renditions of old Sufi poetry are both meditative and magnetic. His voice carries the spiritual legacy of Kashmir's mystic traditions, resonating with love, devotion, and longing. Also part of the ensemble is Imran, a seasoned multi-instrumentalist whose deep, rhythmic basslines ground the group's sound and reflect years of global musical exploration while staying rooted in his homeland.

Advertisement

The name "Chaand Saaz", meaning "full moon" & "folk melody", captures the spirit of the evening -- soft yet profound, gentle yet unforgettable. The event is an invitation to rediscover the soul of Kashmir through its music -- music that has been passed down through generations, shaped by snow-covered landscapes, whispered prayers, and centuries of poetic wisdom.

Known for its earthy ambience, eclectic cuisine, and commitment to artistic expression, At Live blends vibrant live music, cuisine, and a warm ambiance to create evenings that go beyond dining. It's a space where people come not just to eat, but to feel -- where food and music come together to tell stories. Events like Chaand Saaz reflect At Live's passion for culture, community, and unforgettable nights. Whether you're here for music, conversation, or culinary exploration, At Live makes sure every moment is meaningful.

Smriti Aggarwal owns At Live Noida and curated Chaand Saaz to promote cultural heritage & folk music of different regions of India. Whether you're an aficionado of folk music, a seeker of spiritual sounds, or simply someone who loves discovering raw, regional artistry, Chaand Saaz is an experience you won't want to miss.

For more details visit the link --

https://www.instagram.com/atlivenoida?igsh=cGJwOHBkOTExMjBx&utm_source=qr

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts