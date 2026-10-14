Katie Amess Stars in Lost and Found in Kumbh, Headlining a Landmark Season Across Indian Cinema and Hollywood

VMPL

Los Angeles (California) [US], October 14:-Actress Katie Amess is marking a significant milestone in her career, bridging Indian cinema and Hollywood with a series of notable appearances. Amess stars as Cherry in Lost and Found in Kumbh , the highly anticipated feature written and directed by acclaimed lyricist and filmmaker Mayur Puri. The film closed the Delhi Chapter of the 14th Jagran Film Festival on August 23, 2026, before opening its Prayagraj Chapter on September 11, 2026.

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Adding to this landmark season, Amess attended the BAFTA TV Tea Party, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ annual pre-Emmy celebration, in Beverly Hills on September 13, 2026. Together, these appearances underscore her growing presence across the Indian and American entertainment industries.

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Lost and Found in Kumbh Makes Its Mark at the 14th Jagran Film Festival

Set against the extraordinary backdrop of the Maha Kumbh Mela, Lost and Found in Kumbh is a family adventure-comedy that follows two half-brothers who become separated from their parents during the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

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Written and directed by Mayur Puri, the film features Amess in the leading role of Cherry, alongside award-winning actor Rahul Bhat, known for Black Warrant and his collaborations with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and award-winning actress and activist Rajshri Deshpande, known for Sacred Games and Trial by Fire .

The film achieved a special distinction at the 14th Jagran Film Festival, serving as the closing film of the Delhi Chapter on August 23 and the opening film of the Prayagraj Chapter on September 11, 2026.

The screening drew an audience of more than 600, with a packed theatre, a standing ovation and an engaging question-and-answer session featuring the filmmakers. The enthusiastic reception highlighted the film’s emotional appeal and its potential to connect with audiences across cultures.

For Amess, Lost and Found in Kumbh marks her first leading role in an Indian production, representing an important step in her expanding international career.

Katie Amess Attends BAFTA’s Pre-Emmy TV Tea Party in Beverly Hills

On September 13, 2026, Amess attended the BAFTA TV Tea Party, BAFTA North America’s annual celebration ahead of the Emmy Awards. The elegant afternoon gathering took place on the terrace of The Maybourne Beverly Hills and was presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, with Maison Perrier as a sponsor.

The event brought together television industry talent and the Television Academy’s 2026 Emmy nominees, including Sarah Snook ( All Her Fault ), Riz Ahmed ( Bait ), Rufus Sewell ( The Diplomat ), Kaley Cuoco, Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary ), Laverne Cox and Sarah Pidgeon ( Love Story ). Cast members from HBO’s The Pitt and Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay and Slow Horses were also among the attendees.

Reflecting on the occasion and the growing festival recognition of her film, Amess said:

“Being a part of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts is truly an honor, and I'm so thrilled to celebrate the incredible work these artists have put forward this year. It is always rewarding when performances resonate with the viewers, and then to be recognized by industry peers is the cherry on top.

"I'm feeling a bit of that as well lately, as our film Lost & Found in Kumbh has had such a warm festival reception thus far, and is touching hearts and resonating with audiences. I'm looking very forward to bringing the film to the global market when the film is released.”

An Emerging International Presence

With her leading performance in Lost and Found in Kumbh and her participation in prominent Hollywood industry gatherings, Katie Amess continues to build a profile that spans international screen communities.

Her work reflects a growing connection between Indian storytelling and global audiences, with Lost and Found in Kumbh serving as a significant milestone in her journey across both industries.

As the film moves toward its anticipated global release, its warm reception at the Jagran Film Festival provides an encouraging foundation for its next chapter.

About Katie Amess

Katie Amess is an actress primarily based in Los Angeles. Her screen credits include The Final Run , available on Apple TV, and Fifth of July , streaming on Amazon Prime. Lost and Found in Kumbh marks her first leading role in an Indian production and a significant milestone in her international acting career.

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