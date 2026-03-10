Kaushalya Logistics Adds New Marquee Client JSW Cement, with Addition of Four New Depots in Haryana

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has added JSW Cement Limited as a new client to its portfolio, with the commencement of four new Carrying and Forwarding (CFA) depots for the respective new client. The four newly operational depots are located at Manesar (Gurugram) and Daulatabad (Gurugram), along with depots in Sonipat (Haryana) and Bhiwani (Haryana).

These additions mark the 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st new depotsestablished by the Company during FY26. The four depots together are expected to handle a combined monthly volume of approximately 2,000 MT, further strengthening the Company's operational capacity and service reach in the region. With the commencement of these facilities, company's total depot network has expanded to 122 depots across India.

The expansion reflects the Company's continued efforts to deepen partnerships with leading cement manufacturers while strengthening its presence in key demand centers. A broader depot network enables faster turnaround times, improved distribution efficiency, and stronger connectivity across regional markets. Supported by its operational credibility, the addition of JSW Cement Limited as a new client further strengthens the Company's client portfolio and is expected to support volume growth while enhancing long-term business visibility. Through this expansion in high-growth regions, the Company aims to support the evolving distribution requirements of its partners.

Commenting on this Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "The addition of JSW Cement Limited as a marquee client marks an important milestone for us. With the commencement of operations at four new CFA depots in Haryana for the new client, we are further strengthening our distribution network and our ability to support the growing distribution requirements in the region.

Haryana continues to be a strategically important market for cement distribution, and these depots enhance our operational reach and service capabilities. As we continue to expand our depot network and deepen our partnerships with leading cement manufacturers, our focus remains on strengthening our operational capabilities and delivering efficient and reliable services that support long-term and sustainable growth."

