DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Kaushalya Logistics Expands Nationwide Cement Distribution with Purnea Depot Under CCFA Model

Kaushalya Logistics Expands Nationwide Cement Distribution with Purnea Depot Under CCFA Model

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement industry, has commenced operations at the Purnea (Bihar) depot for Adani Cement Limited under the CCFA model.

This depot marks the company's 9th depot in the current financial year 2025-26 and is expected to handle a monthly volume of around 5,000 MT, significantly enhancing the company's overall distribution capacity. With this addition, the total number of depots and rake points operated by the company has increased to 111. This expansion aligns with the company's strategic vision of strengthening its pan-India cement supply chain and reflects its strong commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the cement industry through scalable, reliable, and cost-effective supply chain solutions.

Advertisement

Commenting on this Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "The commencement of operations at our Purnea depot marks another important step in the expansion of our cement supply chain across India. With each new location, we are enhancing our ability to reach key markets more efficiently and serve our partners with greater consistency and reliability.

Our growing network reflects the strategic direction we have set for the company. By strengthening our distribution capabilities and building scale, we are not only supporting the operational needs of the cement industry but also creating long-term value through improved service coverage and timely deliveries.

Advertisement

We remain fully committed to our goal of establishing a robust, pan-India cement supply chain. The progress we have made so far reinforces our confidence in pursuing expansion, with a target of reaching over 200 locations by the end of FY26, and in continuing to drive sustainable growth that creates long-term value."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts